Iggy Azalea Fires Back At T.I. For Saying Signing Her Was His ‘Biggest Blunder’ In Now-Deleted tweet

Iggy Azalea is laughing at T.I.’s reported comments about the Australian rapper, who he cut ties with in 2015. Tip reportedly said that he’s still looking for a female rapper to sign in order to ‘undo the blunder’ of Iggy. And, she responded…

T.I. and Iggy Azalea are apparently not on good terms, despite going their separate ways four years ago in 2015. Tip, 39, initially signed the Australian rapper, 29, to his Grand Hustle record label in 2011. And, the music veteran is still regretting that “blunder,” according to a new interview.

“I’m still actively looking for another female rapper who can undo the blunder of Iggy Azalea,” T.I. said, as reported by The Root on October 9. “That is the tarnish of my legacy as far as [being] a [music] executive is concerned. To me, this is like when Michael Jordan went to play baseball,” Tip continued.

After his alleged comments circulated on social media, Iggy responded in a since-deleted tweet. “Imagine thinking I was his biggest blunder lmaooooooooo. Tip. Sweetie. We have a whole list for you,” Iggy apparently said on Twitter.

In 2015, Tip confirmed that his business relationship with Iggy “took a bit of a rest stop,” in an interview with Hot 97. The rapper noted that he decided to part ways with Iggy for a number of reasons, but the last straw came after she got into a controversial Twitter feud with female rapper Azealia Banks. The beef even led to rapper/producer Q-Tip to post a lengthy tweet in an attempt to educated Iggy to be more aware of hip-hop’s ties to race, politics and real world issues — something Tip had to step in and “smooth over.” He added that he was not communicating with Iggy at that time.

Despite cutting ties with Iggy, Tip didn’t appear to have any bad blood with her at the time of the 2015 interview. He went on to say that Iggy and her team were “talented” and had “charisma”, but just needed to adjust more to the music business and rap climate.

HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for both Iggy and T.I. and did not receive immediate replies. We’ll keep an eye on this tumultuous relationship.