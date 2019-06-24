See Message
Iggy Azalea Defends Her Bloody ‘In My Defense’ Album Cover: ‘It’s A Statement About Women’

Iggy Azalea answered a fan on Twitter on June 24 about the deep meaning behind her controversial cover for her new album ‘In My Defense’ which shows her with hair and arms full of blood while propped up against a car.

Iggy Azalea, 29, revealed the cover of her upcoming sophomore album In My Defense on June 24 and it got major attention due to the disturbing imagery on it, but the rapper made sure to set the record straight about her reasoning behind the idea when she answered a fan on social media. In the gruesome cover art for the release, which comes out July 19, Iggy can be seen sitting against the back end of a car that’s splattered with what’s supposed to look like blood coming from her head. She also has blood on her arms and the front driver’s side car door is open with a red light underneath the door and onto the pavement.

When a fan asked if the cover signified a “rebirth” for her music, the Australian artist said it didn’t and instead, signified defenseless women. “It’s a statement about women not having the ability to defend themselves under public gaze, not rebirth,” her response read. Iggy is known for pushing the envelope with her music and her beliefs so it’s no surprise that she would choose to make such a serious statement on her latest release.

Once she revealed the meaning behind the cover art, it didn’t take long for fans to respond with their support. “i love the concept of how the album is called ‘in my defense’ and the album cover shows you dead, it’s as if someone killed you to stop you from being able to speak your peace and defend yourself,” one fan wrote. Iggy replied to the tweet by agreeing. “Yeah! I guess I don’t feel women are really given a fair chance to be ‘heard out’ so how could anyone survive that amount of judgement,” her tweet read. “and you’re completely right. women get judged twice as harshly as men and then aren’t given the same opportunities to defend themselves,” she put in a second tweet.

Iggy’s album will be available for pre-order on June 28. It’s her first album since the release of her 2014 album The New Classic.