Bump? What bump? Amid rumors that she’s carrying Playboi Carti’s child, Iggy Azalea seemingly shut down all that pregnancy talk by flaunting a flat tummy and a set of toned abs.

“Straight off the plane,” Iggy Azalea, 29, captioned a clip uploaded to her Instagram Story on Dec. 15. In the video, the “Lola” singer is about to rehearse with her dance team in a studio (presumably in Brazil.) The footage also seemingly puts to bed all the talk that Iggy is six months pregnant with Playboi Carti’s kid. While walking in the studio, Iggy showed off a flat stomach and a set of toned abs. She certainly didn’t have a baby bump – maybe she had it confiscated by customs?

The video comes a week after a report claimed that Carti, 23, and Iggy were expecting. The report alleged that the “Fancy” rapper was six months pregnant, despite the fact that she was looking thin and fit while attending the International Music Awards in Berlin on Nov. 22. Iggy also shared a clip from her visit to Germany to her Instagram. “Had so much fin in Berlin this week,” she captioned the video, one that showed her in a tight, black dress that showed off all her curves (and not a single indication of a six-month baby bump.)

Iggy’s appearance has been on the minds of fans everywhere. In the artwork for “Lola,” the lead single off her fifth EP Wicked Lips, Ms. Azalea was practically unrecognizable. While next to singer Alice Chatter, Iggy’s nose appears slimmer, her lips have a noticeable pout, and her cheekbones are more prominent. After she admitted to getting rhinoplasty and breast augmentation in 2015, did Iggy go back under the knife? Or was this just a case of Photoshop gone amuck?

2019 has been quite a ride for Iggy. She started the year off dealing with rumors that she and Carti had split. In May, she was the victim of a nude photo leak, and in July, she had to defend the violent imagery of her In My Defense album cover. On top of all that, T.I. said signing her was his “biggest blunder.” Despite all this grief, it seems that Iggy is going to end 2019 on a positive note.

“My phone doesn’t work without WiFi very well, and I’m on the plane already leaving Brazil,” she posted to her Instagram Stories after showing off her flat stomach. “I can’t wait to land and look at all the pictures and videos – tonight was so special. Thank you so much for all your amazing energy. I didn’t want the show to end. Your support means so much to me, and especially Thank you to [Pabllo Vittar] for being an amazing artist and friend. Thank you for making everyone’s night by coming and surprising us all. You’re an angel.”