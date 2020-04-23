Stormi was the star of dad Travis Scott’s epic ‘Astronomical’ concert on Fortnite as she popped up to say ‘hi’ and ‘bye’ on his Instagram live stream!

Stormi Webster, 2, is so grown up! Kylie Jenner‘s adorable toddler was hanging out with her dad Travis Scott, 27, as he went live around the globe on video game Fortnite. Stormi sweetly popped up on Travis’ simultaneous Instagram live stream to greet the 250,000 fans viewing. “No, I want it,” Stormi could be heard saying off camera, referencing to her dad’s iPhone. “You want it? Okay,” Travis sweetly responded as he panned the camera over to his little girl. “Want to say hi and bye?” he asked, to which she obviously said, “Yeah!”

Stormi looked SO cute in a white sweatshirt with her curly hair as she looked right into the camera! “Hello,” she sweetly greeted her dads’ fans, copying exactly what Travis just said. “Say bye,” the Astroworld rapper then suggested as Stormi added, “Bye!” The entire thing was so adorable, and Travis couldn’t help but laughing as he pulled the camera back up! In another video, the rapper revealed Stormi was actually attempting to play the popular video game with headphones, controller, and all. “Stormi took over, be back one sec,” he wrote over the hilarious video.

Later in the stream, the Houston native took his fans for a walk around the house as Stormi remained totally into the video stream! “What’s that?” she inquisitively asked, pointing out she could see “Daddy” on the phone screen! “Look at Daddy!” she said again, asking to “play.”

Travis likely took part in the global live stream from Kris Jenner‘s home in Palm Springs, California where he still appears to be in quarantine with Kylie and Stormi. Both Kylie and Travis have been sharing the cutest moments with Stormi, who can’t seem to get enough of the swimming pool!

a stormi jogando fortnite com o travis scott é tão fofo 🥺💕 pic.twitter.com/WbvoXoUB2V — ؘ (@kyIiechaneI) April 23, 2020

She showed off her swimming skills in a video shared by Kylie on April 21, and couldn’t give into the water fast enough when hanging out with her dad! “This your bop?” Travis asked in a video shared to his Instagram story on April 11 as she jumped up and down to the Trolls World Tour soundtrack.

Fans of the Astroworld rapper tuned in for the epic virtual concert on Fortnite, and were treated to a snippet of his fire new single “The Scotts” with Kid Cudi on Thursday, April 23. “The Scotts” is also a name used to refer to both Travis and Kidl who was born Scott Mescudi. While the full track won’t drop until midnight eastern on April 23, the lyrics so far appear to talk about the success the pair have both experienced in the music industry.