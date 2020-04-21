Stormi Webster, 2, Shows Off How Well She Can Swim Underwater As Kylie Jenner Cheers Her On  

Stormi Webster is growing up so fast. The 2-year-old showed off her swimming skills in a new video shared by mom, Kylie Jenner on April 21! And, we’re loving her bright blue swimsuit!

Water baby! Stormi Webster is already swimming underwater! Where did the time go? Kylie Jenner shared a new video of her 2-year-old daughter, who she shares with rapper Travis Scott, in the pool at home in Calabasas, CA on Tuesday.

Kylie cheered on Stormi as she swam from one end of the pool to the other end. A presumed swim instructor sat in a shallow area of the pool. Stormi, who sported an aqua blue one-piece, came up from the water to cheers from her mom.

“Yay!” Kylie can be heard shouting behind the camera. Another person nearby cheered, “You did it!” Meanwhile, Stormi smiled as she wiped away pool water from her face. She rocked little curly top knots throughout her dark hair, as seen in another closeup clip Kylie shared to her Instagram Story.

(Video credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram/stormiwebster.01)

Stormi’s swim lessons came just one day after Kylie shared a cute snap holding Stormi on her lap. The makeup mogul acknowledged how fast her daughter is growing in the photo’s caption, writing, “My baby is getting so big.” She added two sad-faced emojis.

(Video credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram/stormiwebster.01)

Now that Stormi’s mastered the art of swimming underwater, we’re hoping she’ll team up with another celeb baby who loves the water — Kaavia James. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union‘s daughter, who celebrated her first birthday last November, has been swimming underwater for a months. The NBA legend and the L.A.’s Finest actress have shared impressive videos of Kaavia swimming like a pro on Instagram. The little one even has her own Instagram account, which has over one million followers!