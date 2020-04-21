Kylie Jenner Proves Stormi Webster, 2, Is ‘Getting So Big’ While Cuddling Her In Cute New Pic

In a sweet new photo, Stormi Webster smiles big with all of her teeth showing, and her mom, Kylie Jenner, can’t get over how ‘big’ the two-year-old is getting!

Kylie Jenner’s little girl, Stormi Webster, 2, is growing up so fast! The makeup mogul took to Instagram to share an adorable new photo with her daughter on April 20. In the pic, Kylie seems to be in a makeup chair in the middle of getting ready, as she’s wearing a bathrobe. Stormi is sitting in her lap with a huge smile on her face, showing all of her teeth that have grown in. Kylie has her arms wrapped around her baby girl, and is nuzzling the back of her head. “My baby is getting so big,” she captioned the image.

For the last several weeks, Kylie and Stormi have gotten some major bonding time in, as they’ve been quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic. After spending the beginning of their quarantine at home, they traveled to Kris Jenner’s mansion in Palm Springs for Easter Sunday, and seem to have been there ever since. Meanwhile, Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, has also been with the pair, despite splitting from Kylie in Sept. 2019.

The exes have maintained a very friendly co-parenting relationship for Stormi’s sake. However, at this time, they are not officially back together. “Some days, they want to be friends and parents, and the next day they want to be more,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They don’t really know how far they want to take things and are dealing with the process day in and day out.”

Meanwhile, the rest of the KarJenner clan is quarantined with their individual families at home. On April 18, Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 41st birthday, and the whole crew, along with many other friends, teamed up to drive by her house at the same time for an epic drive-by celebration. It’s safe to say there’s going to be