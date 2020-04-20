Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a photo of herself happily laying in the sun and showing off her toned body in a bikini while enjoying time in isolation.

Kylie Jenner, 22, is making sure to take advantage of the outside while in quarantine and that includes taking in the sun’s rays. The makeup mogul shared a new pic to Instagram on Apr. 20 that showed her laying outside on a lounge chair near a pool while showing off her incredible body in a bikini. In the pic, she has a huge smile on her face and her eyes are closed, proving she’s thoroughly enjoying the fresh air when she can. Although she didn’t caption it with anything, no caption was needed because she made a point just with the visuals!

Once Kylie posted her latest snapshot, fans quickly took to the comments section to share their positive opinions. “Look at Kylie man!” one follower wrote while another called her a “hottie”. Others shared heart-eyed emojis and heart emojis to express their love of the photo.

Before Kylie flaunted her bikini, she was spotted out and about getting snacks in Los Angeles on Apr. 19. The brunette beauty went makeup-free and wore sweats when she stopped by her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou‘s house and also went barefoot. It was just one of the many ways she’s been trying to normalize life despite the stay-at-home orders that have been put into place due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to spending time with friends, she’s also been spending time with her two-year-old daughter Stormi. She’s been taking the time to share pics and videos of the tot at home and they’ve been quite the entertaining posts for her fans throughout this rough time.

We hope to see more joyful pics from Kylie in the future. It’s great to see her doing what she can to stay happy and healthy during her quarantine time!