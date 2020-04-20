Kylie Jenner Runs Out Barefoot & Makeup-Free On A Snack Run In LA — See Pics

Kylie Jenner kept things casual while embarking on a mission to get kettle chips in LA. The beauty mogul didn’t care about putting on shoes before grabbing her snacks!

No shoes, no service doesn’t apply to grabbing snacks from your best friend’s house. Kylie Jenner proved just that when she hit up Anastasia Karanikolaou‘s place on April 19 for a very quick quarantine break. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 21, was spotted by paparazzi buzzing into Stassie’s Los Angeles home while wearing tie-dyed sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt. She didn’t bother to slip on her shoes before jumping out of the car, and made her way back to the SUV barefoot, as well. This time, though, she had a bag of kettle chips in hand! For the outing, Kylie didn’t bother doing her hair or makeup, either. CLICK HERE to see the new pics of Kylie going barefoot and without makeup.

Kylie looked so fresh faced and happy in those pics! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is almost always done up to the nines, even when she’s lounging around at home taking Instagram pics. This was a rare sighting for the young star to go fully casual while out in public. Now that staying at home in the new normal, she’s making sweatsuits look sexy, though. Kylie and her sisters — Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner — all love to rock the comfy separates as streetwear. And they’ve definitely leaned into it more now that they’re quarantined. We love this orange sweatsuit that Kylie wore while out with a friend. The cropped hoodie showed off her abs, and she completed the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings. Chic!

Of course, she’s spending plenty of time hanging out poolside in a bikini, as well. Kylie posted a video from mom Kris Jenner‘s $12 million Palm Springs vacation home, and she looked gorgeous in a simple, red two-piece. The world’s youngest self-made billionaire was giving off major Baywatch vibes with her swimwear choice.