18 Times The KarJenners Looked Sexy & Stylish In Sweats: Kim Kardashian & More

Leave it to the Kardashians to prove that sweats can totally be chic! The KarJenner sisters have stepped out in a number of sexy looks featuring sweatshirts and sweatpants over the years.

Being quarantined is the perfect time to break out your most comfortable clothes, but dressing in sweats doesn’t mean you have to compromise your style! Over the years, the Kardashian and Jenner sisters have been out and about in sweatshirts and sweatpants a number of times, but they’ve somehow made the style look totally chic. From wearing matching sweatsuits, to pairing their baggy looks with something skintight, the KarJenners have perfect the sexy sweat look.

In 2019, Kylie Jenner was photographed out and about while wearing an orange sweatsuit. The look was totally casual and comfortable, but the crop-top style allowed her to put her abs on display and still look sexy. She went makeup-free in the look, and it was the perfect dressed-down style. Meanwhile, Kylie’s big sis, Kim Kardashian, loves pairing her sweatpants with skintight tops, or her sweatshirts with spandex or leggings for sexy looks of her own.

We’ve seen Kim out and about in baggy pants, with a tight top tucked in. She also loves showing off her Yeezy style in tight shorts with oversized sweatshirts on top. One of her sexiest sweatshirt looks, though, was on a date night with Kanye West — she wore leather leggings, along with high-heeled booties, but kept it very casual on her upper half in a sweatshirt.

