8 Stars Slaying In Bike Shorts & Heels: Kim Kardashian & More

Bike shorts may be a casual athletic look, but some of our favorite stars have made them a bit dressier by pairing them with heels!

It doesn’t seem practical to wear bike shorts with high heels, but celebrities are doing it. The spandex look often goes with sneakers or a more casual shoe, but these stars have proven that biker shorts can also go with heels. As bike shorts become a staple of most wardrobes, we’re looking at a way to dress them up when they’re not being worn for a workout!

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian wore the bike shorts trend even before the bike shorts look was trendy. Kanye West’s Yeezy line has plenty of styles like the one above, and Kim has been out and about in the look quite often. We’ve seen her pair her bike shorts with many different kinds of shoes, including heeled boots and pumps. In the photo above, she rocked clear high heels to keep it simple, but also wore a long, black leather coat to dress up her sweats.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid made her spandex shorts look super stylish by pairing them with a high-fashion coat and black pumps. She also wore a black beret cap, along with sunglasses and bold red lipstick. With the other fashionable aspects of her look, it was almost unnoticeable that the supermodel was wearing simple, spandex shorts underneath!

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner took a cue from her big sis, Kim, by wearing mid-thigh length bike shorts while out and about in New York. She paired the shorts with an oversized yellow sweater, along with open-toed black heels. She also rocked a black headband and sunglasses and held a black clutch under one arm. Fierce!

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo looked ready for a workout on top, and ready for a night out on the bottom in the look above! She wore a crop top and bike shorts matching set, but paired the ensemble with a pair of open-toed, clear high heels. To match the shoes, she rocked a clear jacket that hung off her shoulders to show off the full outfit. Check out the gallery above to see more stars wearing bike shorts with heels!