Gallery

8 Stars Slaying In Bike Shorts & Heels: Kim Kardashian & More

kim kardashian bella hadid
SplashNews.com/CPE / MEGA
Kim Kardashian shows off her toned legs in biker shorts and leather trenchcoat as she stops by DASH store in Los Angeles Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL1656480 080218 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Brazil Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Japan Rights
Bella Hadid Arrives At Museum Of Fashion In Paris. 27 Sep 2017 Pictured: Bella Hadid. Photo credit: CPE / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA90460_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kendall Jenner Celebrities out and about, Paris, France - 03 Jul 2017 WEARING DION LEE TOP VATANIKA SHORTS
Olivia Culpo attending the Monaco F1 Grand Prix Formula 1 World Championship 2019, Monte Carlo, Monaco - 26 May 2019 Wearing Fendi Same Outfit as catwalk model Binx Walton *9886770ad View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Bike shorts may be a casual athletic look, but some of our favorite stars have made them a bit dressier by pairing them with heels!

It doesn’t seem practical to wear bike shorts with high heels, but celebrities are doing it. The spandex look often goes with sneakers or a more casual shoe, but these stars have proven that biker shorts can also go with heels. As bike shorts become a staple of most wardrobes, we’re looking at a way to dress them up when they’re not being worn for a workout!

Kim Kardashian

kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian shopping in bike shorts and heels. (SplashNews.com)

Kim Kardashian wore the bike shorts trend even before the bike shorts look was trendy. Kanye West’s Yeezy line has plenty of styles like the one above, and Kim has been out and about in the look quite often. We’ve seen her pair her bike shorts with many different kinds of shoes, including heeled boots and pumps. In the photo above, she rocked clear high heels to keep it simple, but also wore a long, black leather coat to dress up her sweats.

Bella Hadid

bella hadid
Bella Hadid pairs spandex shorts with a blazer and heels. (CPE/MEGA)

Bella Hadid made her spandex shorts look super stylish by pairing them with a high-fashion coat and black pumps. She also wore a black beret cap, along with sunglasses and bold red lipstick. With the other fashionable aspects of her look, it was almost unnoticeable that the supermodel was wearing simple, spandex shorts underneath!

Kendall Jenner

kendall jenner
Kendall Jenner in a long shirt, bike shorts and heels. (P Lefloch/Sipa/Shutterstock)

Kendall Jenner took a cue from her big sis, Kim, by wearing mid-thigh length bike shorts while out and about in New York. She paired the shorts with an oversized yellow sweater, along with open-toed black heels. She also rocked a black headband and sunglasses and held a black clutch under one arm. Fierce!

Olivia Culpo

olivia culpo
Olivia Culpo in a crop top with bike shorts and heels. (J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Olivia Culpo looked ready for a workout on top, and ready for a night out on the bottom in the look above! She wore a crop top and bike shorts matching set, but paired the ensemble with a pair of open-toed, clear high heels. To match the shoes, she rocked a clear jacket that hung off her shoulders to show off the full outfit. Check out the gallery above to see more stars wearing bike shorts with heels!