Kylie Jenner Stuns In Teeny-Tiny Red Bikini While Isolating In $12M Palm Springs Home — Watch

Kylie Jenner
View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
Evening Writer

To take advantage of Kris Jenner’s lavish pool at her Palm Springs pad, Kylie Jenner threw on a trendy bikini. She made sure to sneak in a mirror selfie video!

A tropical vacation may be far out of sight, but Kylie Jenner, 22, can at least pretend she’s at Cabo at Kris Jenner’s luxurious pad in Palm Springs! To “lay out” by the pool of her mom’s $12 million home away from home on April 16, the makeup mogul put on a twist-front bikini in a bright orange-red shade. Before heading outside, Kylie showed off her bikini body in an Instagram video while revealing her new BoxyCharm package.

BoxyCharm is a beauty box subscription that mails five surprise goodies with each shipment. For for Kylie, these mystery items turned out to be Benefit’s POREfessional Face Primer, an eyeshadow palette, nude lipstick, Battington’s false eyelashes and green makeup sponges!

Kylie shared her bikini video on the very same day her LASIK Eye surgery aired on the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Although the Kylie Cosmetics CEO didn’t have glasses on in the clip below, Kylie revealed that her vision has gotten “progressively worse” after becoming pregnant with her daughter Stormi Webster, who is now two years old. She even almost hit a car!

Kylie made the trip from Hidden Hills to Palm Springs to spend Easter with Stormi and the toddler’s dad Travis Scott, 27, on April 11, and she hasn’t left since. It’s unclear if Travis has stayed as well, but we’ve learned that his relationship status with Kylie has remained the same: exes.

“Kylie and Travis are still in the same space they have been in for the last few months. Trying to figure out co-parenting and trying to see if there is anything more there for them both romantically,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife after the Easter reunion. “It is a slippery slope to say the least, and every day provides a different turn in the story. It seems some days they want to be friends and parents and the next day they want to be more. They don’t know really how much they want to take things and are dealing with the process day in and day out.”