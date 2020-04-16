‘KUWTK’: Kylie Jenner Barely Avoids A Car Crash & Confesses She Can’t ‘See That Well’

Kylie Jenner got candid on the latest episode of ‘KUWTK’ about her vision, and making the decision to get LASIK eye surgery!

Kylie Jenner, 22, has been having some trouble seeing. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO nearly got into a car accident with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, 22, on the April 16 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians after admitting she’s been struggling with her vision. “Stas, I almost hit that car…I just can’t like, really see that well,” Kylie exclaimed behind-the-wheel, clad in a Fendi Karligraphy patterned jump suit. “You need to be more careful, you’ve almost crashed twice now already,” passenger Stassie replied.

The reality star admitted to the Keeping Up cameras that she’s been having the vision problems for a while, beginning with her pregnancy with daughter Stormi, 2. “My vision started to progressively get worse when I got pregnant, so I went and got glasses,” she revealed, later telling Stassie that she has to “wear glasses to drive, to watch TV, even to look at my daughter’s face.” Ky’s solution? LASIK eye surgery, which apparently was also on Stassie’s mind.

“I forgot my glasses and I couldn’t even see the whole movie, and I didn’t want to leave the movie because there was a whole group of us,” Kylie confessed to her BFF. Stassie, clad in Kim Kardashian’s cozy collection from SKIMS, confirmed that she was already “getting LASIK eye surgery!” and invited Kylie to “come with her” if she wishes. “I’m scared!” Kylie noted, but ultimately, agreed it was the best move. “Cheers to LASIK, I’m so happy for us!” the Kylie Skin founder added, cheers-ing their iced coffee drinks — but still seemed unsure about the entire thing.

Kylie later expressed her concern about getting the surgery to her mom Kris Jenner, 64. “What are you nervous about? You’re going to be able to see again!…It’s nothing!” the momager, who was on-hand for the surgery, told her youngest daughter. “What if something goes wrong?” Kylie asked, as Kris told her she can’t “think about it” like that. “You pushed a baby out of her hoo-hoo! A little tsk-tsk-tsk is nothing,” Kris reminded the billionaire.

The mom-of-six was right by Kylie’s side for the procedure, and even offered to take care of her afterwards! The entire thing seemed to be more than Kris bargained for, however, as Kylie continually rang a mini-bell with requests for things like lemon water and tacos. Hilariously, Kris fed a goggle-clad Kylie her lunch in a preview posted earlier this week — but we’re so glad Kylie can see again!