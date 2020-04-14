‘KUWTK’ Preview: Kylie Jenner Tortures Kris By Making Her Serve Her Food In Bed After Lasik Surgery

While Kylie Jenner recovers from laser eye surgery, Kris Jenner’s motherly instincts kick into overdrive. But, in this preview of ‘KUWTK,’ the ‘Momager’ gets driven mad by her fussy and demanding daughter.

“Kylie [Jenner]’s just coming home from her LASIK surgery,” Kris Jenner says at the start of the preview of Thursday’s (Apr. 15) Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “And, she’s a bit out of it. I just want to make sure she’s okay because the healthiest thing she can do is get some rest.” In the clip, a good-natured Kris gives Kylie, 22, a bell to ring whenever she needs something, a move that the Kris soon regrets. Like, immediately, because as soon as she has walked around the corner, Kylie gives the bell a ring. “Mommy? I just want some water in a glass…with some lemon.”

That, as one suspects, is not all, because it seems LASIK works up an appetite. Kylie suddenly has a craving for tacos. What follows is what might be the most shocking sight on KUWTK since Kim Kardashian’s bloody arm: Kris Jenner cooking. While some might assume that Kylie — the woman Forbes magazine has dubbed the “World’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaire” for the second year in a row – would have a professional chef on hand to whip up whatever she wanted to eat, the moment Kylie said she wanted tacos, Mama Jenner got in the kitchen.

Throughout Kris’s cooking sessions, Kylie keeps ringing that bell, practically driving her mom up the wall. Kris, however, gets a bit of revenge when the tacos are ready. While most people could manage to eat a taco blindfolded, Kris feels the need to feed her ill, baby girl. “When you smell the taco, open your mouth,” she says, before raising the taco to Kylie’s mouth – only to pull it away. A few more psych-outs, and Kris feels satisfied. Plus, Kylie feels satisfied with the taco, judging by the in-bed-taco-dance-party that follows.

It is good to see some positivity on KUWTK considering the last few episodes have been filled with violence (Kim’s physical brawl with Kourtney Kardashian over Kourt’s decision to step away from KUWTK) and heartbreak. Khloe Kardashian said she “doesn’t want to date again” following her breakup with Tristan Thompson. While mending her broken heart, she made the decision to freeze her eggs – just like her other sisters. When telling Kris about the decision, Khloe said she was doing it “to get you off my back, but also because there’s no downside to it. So, why not?”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT on E!.