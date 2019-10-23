Kylie Jenner Undergoes Lasik Eye Surgery Just Like Taylor Swift & Celebrates By Throwing A Party

Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou posted a vlog on her YouTube channel on Oct. 21 and in it, she reveals that she and Kylie recently got Lasik eye surgery and celebrated their better sight with an entertaining bash.

Kylie Jenner, 22, is seeing clearer than she ever has before and it’s all because of that little known surgery called Lasik – yes, the same eye surgery that Taylor Swift, 29, received! Kylie got the popular procedure done at the same time as her friend Stassie Karanikolaou and appeared in Stassie’s new vlog that documented their experience. In the YouTube video, Stassie explains that she and Kylie wanted to get the surgery done together because they were too afraid to get it done on their own, and she also shows clips of them at the doctor’s office before and after the procedure as well as a post-surgery party they threw with friends.

“Shout out to Ky for doing this with me because we were both too scared to do this by ourselves,” Stassie says in one clip before the video jumps to the day they underwent the surgery. After Stassie’s procedure is done, she can be seen sitting in a room with a quiet Kylie, who also just had hers done, as she admits to feeling “loopy”.

Later in the video, an enthusiastic Stassie asks the camera, “Guess who can see?,” and Kylie replies, “We can!” The girls decide to throw a party for their vision and dress to impress in matching pink latex mini dresses that have giant blue eyeballs on them. “It’s our birthday of sight! It’s the first day of our sights,” Stassie says while modeling the dress. “My sight has been born, it’s my f**king birthday!” Kylie screams in the background.

The celebration proved to be all in good fun and Kylie is known for getting cheeky whenever she can. Her “rise and shine” song, which she sang to her one-year-old daughter Stormi in a recent behind-the-scenes video for Kylie Cosmetics, went viral and as Kylie usually does, she embraced the joke it became and even released merchandise related to the public response.