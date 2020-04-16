Kylie Jenner Claps Back After Hater Says She Looked Better ‘Skinnier’: ‘I Birthed A Baby’

A throwback video of Kylie Jenner sparked a discussion about the makeup mogul’s weight — and Kylie weighed in herself to shut down the body-shamers!

Kylie Jenner has no time for haters criticizing the way her body has changed over the years! On April 15, a Kylie fan account uploaded a throwback video — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — of the star at an appearance in 2017. People immediately began commenting about how much “skinnier” Kylie looked in the video from three years ago. However, when one person wrote that the 22-year-old was “better” back then, Kylie clapped back. “I birthed a baby,” she reminded the hater.

The video of Kylie was taken in April 2017, which was just before she got pregnant with her daughter, Stormi Webster. The appearance took place shortly after Kylie first got together with Travis Scott at Coachella that year, and Stormi was born in Feb. 2018. Obviously, Kylie’s body changed after she had her baby girl, but she’s fully embraced her changing figure — and, of course, she still looks incredible!

Just last weekend, on April 12, Kylie shared an up-close look at her body when she posted a bikini video to her Instagram Story. The makeup mogul spent Easter in Palm Springs with Stormi, Travis, and her mom, Kris Jenner. She rocked a hot pink bikini to spend time by the pool during the getaway, and showed off the look on her social media page.

Kylie and Travis actually broke up back in September, but they’ve fully mastered the art of co-parenting. The two have been together for all major holidays and occasions with Stormi, and even appear to be quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic. However, despite all the time they’re spending together, they’re not officially dating again at this time.

“Kylie and Travis are still trying to figure out co-parenting and if there is anything more for them romantically,” a source recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s a slippery slope, and every day tells a different story. Neither one of them has any idea what the future holds for them romantically, but they’re okay with that.”