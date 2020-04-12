Kylie Jenner Goes Swimming With Daughter Stormi, 2, In A Hot Pink Bikini On Easter

Kylie Jenner left little to the imagination on Easter when she went swimming with her daughter Stormi in a sexy bikini!

Hot mama alert! Kylie Jenner, 22, spent part of her Easter Sunday on April 12th enjoying a dip in the pool with her daughter Stormi Webster, 2. The billionaire beauty posted a couple of Instagram stories of them getting ready for the aquatic adventure where she looked absolutely gorgeous in a hot pink bikini with a string hanging down the middle of the top. Stormi brought on the adorableness in her own black two-piece swimsuit while her doting mother held her both inside and on their way to the pool. The youngster also took some time out of her day to sing “Happy Birthday” to her cousin True Thompson who officially turned 1-years-old on Sunday.

Stormi had quite the fun day on Easter that went beyond her and mommy swimming in the pool. Kylie, who previously admitted to all the lavish items she’s been buying her daughter amid them both being in self-quarantine, kept that tradition going on the popular holiday by gifting her little one with numerous amount of presents. One Instagram story showed not one, not two, but four different Easter baskets filled with a bunch of goodies and an oversized Easter bunny for the 2-year-old. How exciting!

Kylie & Stormi didn’t spend Easter by themselves. Her daddy Travis Scott, 27, was also part of the fun festivities. He could be heard in the background of one of Kylie’s IG stories while she and her mother Kris Jenner, 64, attempted and kind of failed at making a brick oven pizza. The father/daughter duo also enjoyed a fun pool date with one another one day before on Saturday, April 11.

Kylie, for some reason, can’t seem to keep her clothes on as of late. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed she couldn’t fall asleep on Friday, April 10, while striking a bunch of seductive poses in a very revealing outfit and holding a glass of white wine.