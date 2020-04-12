Watch
Hollywood Life

Kylie Jenner Goes Swimming With Daughter Stormi, 2, In A Hot Pink Bikini On Easter

Kylie Jenner
BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner takes a ride on a jetski and has a shower afterwards showing off her amazing bikini body on May 25th 2019 in Monaco, France. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5093475 250519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: IMP Features / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, China Rights, Egypt Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, Japan Rights, Jordan Rights, South Korea Rights, Lebanon Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Russia Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, South Africa Rights, Singapore Rights, Turkey Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Kylie and Kendall Jenner show off their bikini bodies on a luxury yacht in Greece. The sisters had a blast on top of the boat with their brother Brody Jenner as he smiled for pics with them and Kris Jenner. Kris and Bruce Jenner enjoyed a dance on the top desk as Bruce then dipped his wife as she smiled for all to see. Later everyone went on jetski's in the Aegean sea together. Kylie was riding very fast in the water on her own jetski as brother Brody jumped on with her to ride. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Kylie Jenner Khloe Kardashian Bruce Jenner Kris Jenner Brody Jenner Kim Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL533749 270413 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Miami, FL - Kendall Jenner and friends take a cruise aboard David Grutman's lux boat and the supermodel flaunts her sensational figure while lounging on the deck. Kendall reads "Tonight I'm Someone Else" by Chelsea Hodson while soaking in the Miami sun.Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 6 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Kylie Jenner left little to the imagination on Easter when she went swimming with her daughter Stormi in a sexy bikini!

Hot mama alert! Kylie Jenner, 22, spent part of her Easter Sunday on April 12th enjoying a dip in the pool with her daughter Stormi Webster, 2. The billionaire beauty posted a couple of Instagram stories of them getting ready for the aquatic adventure where she looked absolutely gorgeous in a hot pink bikini with a string hanging down the middle of the top. Stormi brought on the adorableness in her own black two-piece swimsuit while her doting mother held her both inside and on their way to the pool. The youngster also took some time out of her day to sing “Happy Birthday” to her cousin True Thompson who officially turned 1-years-old on Sunday.

Stormi had quite the fun day on Easter that went beyond her and mommy swimming in the pool. Kylie, who previously admitted to all the lavish items she’s been buying her daughter amid them both being in self-quarantine, kept that tradition going on the popular holiday by gifting her little one with numerous amount of presents. One Instagram story showed not one, not two, but four different Easter baskets filled with a bunch of goodies and an oversized Easter bunny for the 2-year-old. How exciting!

Kylie & Stormi didn’t spend Easter by themselves. Her daddy Travis Scott, 27, was also part of the fun festivities. He could be heard in the background of one of Kylie’s IG stories while she and her mother Kris Jenner, 64, attempted and kind of failed at making a brick oven pizza. The father/daughter duo also enjoyed a fun pool date with one another one day before on Saturday, April 11.

View this post on Instagram

Swimming with Stormi 😍 #kyliejenner

A post shared by Kylie Kristen Jenner (@kyliekclips) on

Kylie, for some reason, can’t seem to keep her clothes on as of late. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed she couldn’t fall asleep on Friday, April 10, while striking a bunch of seductive poses in a very revealing outfit and holding a glass of white wine.