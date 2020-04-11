Kylie Jenner Reveals She ‘Can’t Sleep’ While Showing Off Her Abs & Drinking A Glass Of Wine

Kylie Jenner showed off her sexy side during a Friday night in where she stunned in a midriff-baring outfit.

Insomnia never looked so good! Kylie Jenner, 22, joined millions of other people who have been stuck inside amid the growing coronavirus pandemic on Friday, April 10. The mother-of-one turned the heat up by posting a bunch of Instagram stories of her striking many seductive poses while relaxing in bed. Ooh la la! She showed off her desirable body in just a white bra and grey sweatpants as she sipped on a delicious glass of white wine. Kylie left her hair up in a bun and added a little sparkle to her comfy outfit by wearing a pair of dazzling earrings. “Cheers. I can’t sleep,” she captioned the sexy footage at 1:03 AM local time.

Kylie’s time in quarantine has been quite the revealing one as she’s opened up about many aspects of her life over the past month. For one she’s been spoiling her daughter Stormi, 2, rotten while they’ve been in isolation. “I have bought her every single outdoor toy you could imagine,” the billionaire revealed to her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, 22, during their Instagram Live chat on Friday, April 3. “She has bouncy houses out there, water toys. She’s been outside everyday, just living her best life – I’m trying to keep her entertained.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has also chatted about her own personal beauty and how much that has changed recently. “I’m going on a hair health journey during quarantine,” she explained to Stassi during the same chat. “This is the first time I’ve worn my natural hair,” she also revealed, as she ran her hands through her light brown bob-length hair.

She’s giving her nails the same treatment as well. Kylie took to her Instagram stories on Friday to reveal that she has ditched her usual manicure for something much more real. “Never thought I’d say this but the natural nails might stay,” she wrote over a video as she showed off her shiny nude manicure. Despite not being able to get to a salon, Kylie did an amazing job of her own nails and we were loving the gorgeous, neutral color!