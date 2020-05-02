Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Gives TikTok Tour Of Star’s Massive $36.5 Million Mansion & Luxury Cars

Stassie Karanikolaou gave fans a peek around BFF Kylie Jenner’s luxe new Holmby Hills mansion, where they’re both currently in quarantine!



We’re convinced that Kylie Jenner, 22, has the best house in Los Angeles! The makeup mogul has been snapping up a storm from inside her sprawling new $36.5 resort-style mansion, and we just got a closer look thanks to her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, 22! “Ayo, my best friend’s rich check,” the blonde said in her new TikTok video, shared to the social media platform on Saturday, May 2. Opening the slate gray door to the home, barefoot Stassie — clad in a Balenciaga crop top, black yoga leggings and a gold Cartier LOVE bracelet — showed off the furnished living room, cabana pool area and spacious car garage.

“Baguettes In The Face” by Mustard, Nav, and Playboi Carti played as Stassie paraded through the mansion, where she’s currently in quarantine with Kylie, her 2-year-old daughter Stormi, and Kylie’s ex Travis Scott. Stassie also gave her 938K TikTok followers a detailed look at Kylie’s lavish car collection, including an ultra-exclusive white Bugatti Chiron which sells for nearly $3 million. The two-seat vehicle is described by the French automobile manufacturer as the “fastest, most powerful, and exclusive production super sports car” in the companies’ history. Notably, Travis got a black Bugatti of his very own to celebrate his 29th birthday on April 30!

Next up, Stassie took a seat in Ky’s black Ferrari with winged doors and red leather interior, proceeding to show off a cream Rolls Royce, a red Lamborghini, and lastly, a black Lamborghini Urus. Talk about a ride for every occasion! Of course, Kylie has been spotted in a number of rides not featured in the video — including a Mercedes G-Wagon, a black Ranger Rover, and others. “Lol @kyliejenner,” Stassie simply captioned the short video.

The BFF duo have been having a blast at the new home, with Stassie even showing the Kylie Cosmetics founder how to do some TikTok dances! Kylie showed off her twerking skills as the pair busted a move to DaBaby‘s “VIBEZ,” followed by a hilarious re-enacting of big sister Kim Kardashian‘s iconic diamond earring scene!

The 15,350 sq. Mapleton Drive estate is just down the street from the iconic Playboy Mansion, and contains seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and a gigantic kitchen. The billionaire scored quite the deal on the home, which was originally listed for $43 million.