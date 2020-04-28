Kylie Jenner Hilariously Reenacts Iconic ‘KUWTK’ Scenes: Kim Losing Her Diamond Earring & More

Kylie Jenner is keeping fans entertained while in lockdown by recreating some of the most legendary and memorable ‘KUWTK’ scenes with her BFF Stassie. We’ve got the side-splitting video.

Kylie Jenner was a young girl and then a teen when her older Kardashian sisters drove the majority of plots on Keeping Up With The Kardashians during its earlier seasons. But the 22-year-old is still well versed in the most iconic moments of her family’s reality show. The cosmetics mogul and her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, 22, decided to reenact them in an Apr. 28 Instagram video that has fans in tears of laughter. The two went all out, with costume changes, word for word dialogue and more. It’s almost scene for scene identical to a 2016 YouTube compilation by fan JayJay Studios, titled “All this times when Kourtney was my favorite Kardashian.” Kylie even used her older sisters’ voices in the reenactments, while she and Stassie lip synched their lines.

It began with the hilarious throwback to when Kourtney, 41, and Khloe Kardashian, 35, were on a trampoline as Koko tried to pull off one of Kourt’s boots, only to get screamed at. “Take off my boot,” Kylie told Stassie while sitting on the sofa of her new $36.5 million Holmby Hills mansion. “Oh my god, my boot not my foot!” Ky yelled in horror as Stassie yanked on the big black boot with too much force, just like Koko did to Kourt at the time.

“This is the land of your people,” Stassie tells Kylie, recreating a scene where Kris Jenner, 64, delivered the line to Kourtney over lunch. Kourt snarked back, “This is not the land, This is Glendale,” to which Kylie reenacted perfectly while next to her outdoor fireplace. She even waved her arms outwards to show she was in the L.A. area and not Armenia.

Kylie also recreated one of KUWTK‘s most memorable moments, when Kim Kardashian‘s future husband Kris Humphries spontaneously picked her up and threw her into the ocean off the walkway to their over-water Bora Bora bungalow. In the process, Kim lost one of her diamond earrings, which she claimed was worth $75K, and she ended up in an ugly-cry, tearful fit. “My diamond earring came off in the ocean and now it’s gone,” Kim wailed in the 2011 scene, as Kylie replayed the moment while in a bikini, standing in her pool. Stassie played Kourtney to calmly remind her, “Kim there’s people that are dying.”

Here’s the YouTube fan compilation video where Kylie and Stassie do scene for scene the first 40 seconds of the video. Bravo ladies and well done!

The subject of the video — Kourtney herself — LOVED it! She wrote in the comments, “An icon (I’m talking about me).” Kylie’s pal Sofia Richie left a series of laughing so hard they’re crying face emoji’s, while Ky’s longtime friend Harry Hudson did the same, telling Kylie, “This is genius.” The Kylie Skin founder’s hair stylist Jen Atkin knows how funny Kylie is and commented, “Kylie the people need to see the full potential of your humor,” which was showcased beautifully in how Kylie acted and reacted during the various KUWTK classic moments.