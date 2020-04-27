Kylie Jenner is living her best quarantine life. She’s by the pool of her new $36.5 million mansion while spraying her bikini-clad body with sunscreen oil in a sultry new video.

Leave it to Kylie Jenner to keep making everyone on the planet wish they were in quarantine with her. The 22-year-old cosmetics mogul made herself at home next to the resort-style swimming pool at her new $36.5 million Holmby Hills estate. With the warm L.A. temps, Kylie donned a black bikini featuring a thong bottom on Apr. 27 to sit on a massive lounger and get some sun. In a slow-motion Instagram video set to Mary J. Blige‘s “Be Without You,” she arched her back and thrust her chest and flat tummy forward. Kylie then she sprayed her cleavage with her $32 Kylie Skin Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil. Gotta protect against those UV-rays!

Kylie’s string bikini top tied in the front of her chest, while her bottoms featured a tiny string leading from the front to the back, where the thong showed off plenty of her famous sizable bare derriere. Watching the oil slowly hit her body as Kylie looked straight into the camera with a sultry stare got her fans hot and bothered. Her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou commented, “mhmmmmmmmmm.” Fan miaderobertis wished, “Can I be you?” while maguireamundsen called the video, “the slow motion of my dreams.” User samuelelamonica commented, “I wish I was that spray,” as kylie.sassy told the mother of one, “YOUUUU LOOOK SOOO HOT.” Pal Hailey Baldwin, 23, jokingly wrote “Mom,” in the comments, as who wouldn’t want to be adopted by Kylie and live as large as she does



Kylie wore her long hair extensions in the video, and is still rocking her natural caramel-brown color. She wrote in the caption, “it’s getting hot out here @kylieskin.” In the background her gigantic pool can be seen, as well as several of the private cabanas that line it. Stassie is quarantining with Kylie, as they shared TikTok videos of them dancing by the pool in their tiny bikinis. Kylie’s new pad features seven bedrooms, two guest apartments with kitchenettes and living rooms, and additional guest suites that feature private patios and entrances. So there’s plenty of living spaces for Stassie to pick from to make herself at home.

Kylie has been loving showing off her new mansion in one of the most exclusive areas of Los Angeles, nabbing it for $36.5 million after the 20,000 sq. foot home was originally listed for $43 million. Earlier in the day she sat on grey marble steps in front of a large dark grey door in more IG pics. Kylie modeled a skin-tight pink and red Dior logo track-suit. On Apr. 25 she gave everyone bathroom goals by posting a mirror selfie, showing a shower behind her that could fit half a dozen people and featured a built-in bench. A gorgeous white high oval tub could be seen next to it, with a large built-in TV screen above it.

Kylie left her extensions out, showing a cute shoulder-length bob. She donned an ab-baring cropped white Dior tank and captioned the pic “experimenting with makeup has been keeping me entertained. hbu.” How about us? We’re entertained watching Kylie show off her incredible new home and looking so sexy while doing. it.