Kim Kardashian Finally Admits Kourtney IS The ‘Most Interesting To Look At’ Months After Feud

Looks like she changed her mind! After insulting her older sis on an episode of ‘KUWTK,’ Kim swapped out the criticism for a compliment. See what she had to say!

Kim Kardashian, 38, is playing nice with her sister! The reality star just took back a hateful comment she made about Kourtney Kardashian, 39, in the most public way possible. She posted a sultry shot of the two with the caption, “I lied. She is the most interesting to look at.” This comes after an especially tense August episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when Kim became so sick of trying to make a shoot work with Kourt’s busy schedule that she removed her from it completely. “She is the least exciting to look at,” she explained to Kris Jenner, 62, and Khloe Kardashian, 34, also criticizing her older sis for not running a business of her own that she’s passionate about. Ouch!

Kourtney was definitely interesting to look at in the photo Kim posted on Oct. 31. With a one-shoulder crop top and tight pants, the mother of three looked incredible, and her center-parted strands and glam makeup sure didn’t hurt. And Kim didn’t look so bad herself standing beside her! Rocking a high ponytail, the makeup mogul paired a snakeskin jacket with matching pants and a nude turtleneck. They’re both gorgeous — and it’s nice to see Kim recognizing that after screaming at Kourtney. But will she ever apologize for implying her sister was lazy and never worked? Kim wasn’t the first to have made those kind of comments, but Kourtney has clapped back and proved them wrong before.

“Let me respond to you with all the time I have,” she told a Twitter user who claimed she never worked. “Oh wait, my attorney’s on the other line to discuss 6 business deals, I have a camera in my face filming season SIXTEEN of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (you may have heard of it) and I’m raising my 3 amazing children…God bless you and your worry about me.”

Amen, Kourtney! When it comes to the Kardashian sisters, it really shouldn’t be a contest — they’re all killing it in their own ways. Here’s to hoping Kourtney gets the respect from her fans and her sisters that she deserves.