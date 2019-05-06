Kylie Jenner Is A Candy-Colored Dream In Her Lavender Dress At The 2019 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner was as pretty as a princess at the 2019 Met Gala, when she showed up wearing lavender from the tip of her head to her toes.

Is it even a Met Gala without an appearance by Kylie Jenner? Kylie walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 looking divine in a completely lavender Versace look, perfectly playing up this year’s “Camp” theme. By completely, we mean that she’s dyed lavender from head to toe, from wig to feathered bottom. In all her years of attending the Met Gala, we have to say that this may be her most daring look yet! It’s no wonder that boyfriend Travis Scott looked so thrilled to just be in her presence.

It isn’t as if Kylie just rolled up in a lavender shift dress. While some people skirted the night’s theme, Kylie went all out, rocking a long, candy-colored wig that matched the massive, feathered sleeves and train on her netted dress. That gown showcased her amazing curves and barely left anything to the imagination; it was lavender crystals in a fishnet pattern over a flesh-colored leotard. Her legs, chest, and everything else were on display! This is a major look for Kylie, who tends to go for all things short and skintight. It’s refreshing to see her follow the theme.

And it looks as though she made her costume a group effort, too. Like Kylie, her sister, Kendall Jenner, went for a head-to-toe ensemble, wearing fiery orange, and Donatella Versace, their date for the night, was all lime green everything. So cool!

Kylie and Travis were able to let loose this year and have some more fun. The 2018 Met Gala came just three short months after Kylie gave birth to their daughter, Stormi Webster! So, while it was nice that mom and dad got a night out on the town, they couldn’t exactly party up a storm. That’s all going to change tonight. They’ve got Donatella with them, for heaven’s sake.