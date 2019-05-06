Met Gala 2019 Best Beauty — Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga & More Stars Look Glam

The 2019 Met Gala is finally here and some of our favorite stars hit the pink carpet on May 6 in the most insanely glam looks.

With the theme of this year’s Met Gala being, “Camp: Notes On Fashion,” the celeb set hit the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 6, rocking the craziest glam we have ever seen. The stars pulled out all the stops for this year’s theme which means, over-the-top, exaggerated, and artificial. Some of the best looks of the evening came from one of the host’s, Lady Gaga, 33, of course, who rocked a head-to-toe fuschia ensemble featuring a poofy dress with a mile long train and a matching bow headband. She let her platinum blonde hair down in waves with front bangs, styling it in a bob with little knots on the top of her head. In true Gaga fashion, she rocked massive metallic false lashes to her bottom lid, while huge black falsies lined her top lid.

Gaga’s co-host, Serena Williams, 37, looked flawless in a neutral makeup look, opting out of colorful makeup, letting her neon yellow and pink dress speak for itself. She parted her curly hair in the middle an twisted it back into a low bun. Kerry Washington, 42, looked stunning in Tory Burch, but it was the actress’s glam that stole the show, as she was glowing, thanks to makeup artist, Carola Gonzalez, who used all Neutrogena products on the star.

Miley Cyrus, 26, looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a black and green sequin mini dress and polka dot sheer tights but her glam took the cake. She let her hair down and straight with front bangs and opted for a neutral makeup look, adding just a little bit of liner and mascara, letting her natural beauty speak for itself.

Kylie Jenner, 21, looked amazing in head-to-toe purple, as the star even donned a long purple wig, which was slicked down and parted to the side in a sleek and straight style. The rest of her makeup was a bit more toned down, aside from pretty purple shadow on her lids.

Ashley Graham, 31, looked gorgeous, as her makeup was done by artist, Kate Synnott, using all Revlon products. Ashley’s hair was done in a slicked back, side-parted low ponytail with a massive Gucci barette on one side of her hair, while eyes were completely lined with bright green eyeliner. Meanwhile, Gal Gadot, 34, was also decked out in Revlon, done by makeup artist, Sabrina Bedrani.

One of the biggest beauty trends at this year’s gala was without a doubt pastel hair. Everyone from Kylie Jenner to BTS to Mindy Kaling, Regina Hall, and Laverne Cox tried out the look in their own personal way. There were so many amazing glam looks from the stars, and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the best beauty from the 2019 Met Gala.