Kylie Jenner is killing it with her honey highlighted locks. She showed off the look in a pic aboard a private jet. Despite kicking back in sweats, she had a $150K Birkin bag at her feet.

Kylie Jenner showed off a gorgeous, long honey highlighted hairstyle on Valentine’s Day, calling it a “new vibe.” It was such a hit with her fans that she’s returned to the look. The 22-year-old cosmetics mogul was on the go on Feb. 27, sharing an Instagram pic comfortably tucked in to a seat on a private jet. She wore a big, black leather jacket and a pair of gray sweatpants. She covered her big brown eyes with dark sunglasses and posed in a way that was casual yet with attitude, seen resting her face on her hand and pulling her sneaker clad foot up to her seat.

While Ky’s sweats were casual, she made sure there was plenty of luxury in the pic. In addition to being on a private plane, Kylie had one of her many prized Hermes Birkin bags in front of her seat. The large purple crocodile embossed bag goes for whopping $150,000. Kylie also accessorized with a gold ring on her index finger and several ankle bracelets over her black socks.

With the lighter, longer hair and her eyes covered up, some fans did a double take after initially thinking it was Sofia Richie, 21. User haircarebyemily wrote in the comments, “looks like @sofiarichie ,” while fan caroofernandezz added, “Thought this was Sofia 🤧.” Sofia herself chimed in with “😍😍😍” emojis in the comments section and user thatsochianti told her “@sofiarichie omg i thought this pic was u!!!! ” Fan emxlyj agreed, writing, “@sofiarichie she kinda looks like u right here,” and everyday_cassie wrote, “@sofiarichie I thought this was youuu tooo!!”

Ky’s good pal Yris Palmer wrote, “Too fly,” in the comments. Makeup guru James Charles told Kylie, “this hair is the best on u.” Fan sincerelyhope told Kylie, “This hair is everything,” while user ponyy_boyy wrote, “I’m living for this hair! 😍.” narbehkardash gushed, “perfection keep ur hair like this pls.” Within one hour of Kylie posting the photo, it had over 2.2 million likes.

It’s unclear how long Kylie will keep her hair honey blonde, as it appears to be the same ‘do she wore on Valentine’s day. Her hair was it’s natural dark brunette color and pulled up into a messy bun on Feb. 23 when she met up with ex Travis Scott to take daughter Stormi Webster, 2, for a day of fun at a trampoline gym. Kylie is such a hair chameleon with her collection of wigs and extensions that she can pull off just about any look on any given day.