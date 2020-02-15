Kylie Jenner Debuts Long Brown Hair Makeover For Valentine’s Day – Before & After Pics

Kylie looks unrecognizable in a sultry selfie which shows the youngest KarJenner sis rocking a brand new hairstyle — and we’re absolutely here for it!

Just one day after debuting her short hair, Kylie Jenner pulled a swift 180 and showed off a totally different glam look. The 22-year-old sported long, light brown locks with honey highlights as she got ready for Valentine’s Day in an all-black ensemble on Feb. 14. The faux tresses featured a subtle balayage and were super long, nearly reaching her waist! Kylie first debuted the look on her Instagram stories, as she hosted an elaborate Valentine’s Day brunch with friends and family members. The main attraction of the event was a painting class, however the mom-of-one also served mini avocado toasts, mini cinnamon rolls, and had an incredible cheese and fruit board on hand. She certainly doesn’t do anything by halves. Later in the day, she posted to her feed with the caption “new vibe” and fans were quick to comment on how much they like Kylie’s hair! Brielle Biermann wrote, “Oh now we’re twinning,” with the heart eyes cat emoji, and fellow beauty mogul James Charles commented, “this hair is so good.” Kylie’s tattoo artist, NYC-based Bang Bang even joined in on the fun, commenting, “new tattoo time.”

Kylie previously wrote on her Instagram story on Feb. 13, “@JesusHair said he was giving me a trim and he cut off all my hair,” referring to her hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero. She wrote the caption underneath a video of herself debuting the super short hair. Kylie’s locks only come up to her chin in the new pic, which is a much shorter look than we’re used to seeing her with! Although Kylie wears extensions a lot of the time, we’ve seen her natural hair before, and it’s never been this short. Of course, she can pull off just about ANYTHING when it comes to her hair, so she still looks amazing! Nevertheless, it seems el natural is not Kylie’s way of doing things.

Right before showing off her haircut, Kylie was serving looks with her hair cascading down past her shoulders when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Feb. 9. She also had a long ponytail that went all the way down her back when she attended a Valentine’s Day party on Feb. 12. Kylie changes up her hairstyles and length almost every day, so it doesn’t exactly come as a surprise that she’s moving onto a new look. Kylie has also been known for changing the color of her hair, whether it’s with wigs or actually dyeing her dark locks.

Kylie was certainly all dressed up with somewhere to go in her black outfit, which included a turtleneck and pants, and according to her Instagram stories she was out at Nobu. What’s unclear however, who she was dining with. Maybe it was with her ex and Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott? The two broke up at the end of September, but have still spent quite a bit of time together as co-parents. “Kylie and Travis are avoiding putting a label on things because as soon as they do, they’re going to be hit with a million opinions,” an insider recently told HollywoodLife exclusively. “They just don’t want to deal with that. They’re still figuring stuff out and trying to slow it all down.”