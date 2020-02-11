Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Toned Leg In Very Revealing Red Gown At Jay-Z & Beyonce’s Oscars Party

Kylie Jenner pulled out all the fashion stops when hitting JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s Oscars after party. She wore a gorgeous red gown with a slit up to her hip, showing off tons of leg.

JAY-Z and Beyoncé‘s Oscars after-party is a private, invite only A-list affair, and Kylie Jenner went SO glam. She looked like she could have attended the Academy Awards ceremony herself on Feb. 9, donning a stunning red off the shoulder gown. The 22-year-old showed off plenty of her toned left leg, as the frock had a nearly thigh-high slit. The bodice highlighted her tiny waist and a layer of folded fabric covered her chest.

Kylie was dripping in diamonds by family favorite jeweler Lorraine Schwartz. She wore three diamond necklaces, each one longer than the next. The top and the bottom ones featured diamond pendants, and she added a diamond ring to her right hand. The stunning red gown was by designer Vivienne Westwood, as she captioned one Instagram pic, “Say yes to the dress..💋@viviennewestwood.” She wore clear heels by Christian Louboutin, that showed off she had a white pedicure on her toenails.

It was actually Kylie’s second look of the night, as she also attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party with big sister Kim Kardashian, 39. For that event Kylie donned a curve-hugging glittery strapless gown. It featured swirled panels of different shades of navy blue. The skin-tight dress fit her like a glove, but she skipped the diamond accessories for the Vanity Fair look and only brought them out for Bey and Jay’s bash.

Kylie kept her hair the same for both after parties. She wore it long and straight, so as not to go to any more fuss while changing gowns in between the bashes. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul changed up her lipstick for Jay and Bey’s party, giving her famous pout a more red shade to match her dress. She also gave her cheeks a brighter bronze color. Both party looks were amazing, but her head to toe ensemble for the Carter’s Oscars soiree was sheer perfection.