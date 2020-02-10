Adele Shows Off Thinner Frame In Sparkly Dress At Beyonce & JAY-Z’s Oscars Party After 100 Lb. Weight Loss
Adele looked thinner than ever when she posed for a happy photo with a journalist at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Oscars after party on the night of Feb. 9.
Adele, 31, turned heads on Feb. 9 when she showed up to Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s Oscars after party looking amazing in a leopard print dress! The singer showed off a thin frame in the sparkly dress as she posed for a smiling photo with a journalist at the event, which took place at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, CA. In addition to her fashionable outfit, she rocked a pair of hoop earrings and had her hair in a curly up do.
As the gorgeous photo made its way onto the internet, fans couldn’t help but comment on how great the British beauty looked. “Wow! To Adele,” one Instagram follower wrote. “So cute,” another gushed. Others left heart and heart-eyed emojis and some admitted that they didn’t even recognize the “Hello” crooner.
The new eye-catching pic of Adele comes after she first debuted her weight loss in a Christmas photo. The pretty star admitted to losing a whopping 100 pounds when she spoke with Elon University student Lexi Larson while hanging out at Blanchards Restaurant and Beach Shack in Anguilla during the New Year holiday in late Dec. 2019. “She said she lost something like 100 pounds, and that it’s such a crazy positive experience,” Lexi told People about her interaction with the award-winning songstress. “She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident.”
Na wczorajszej prywatnej imprezie Beyoncé i Jaya Z rozmawiałam z Adele o… butach (Adele na zdjęciu po zrzuceniu chyba z 30kg!)
IAdele’s former trainer Camila Goodis EXCLUSIVELY spoke to HollywoodLife on Jan. 25 and revealed that she thinks the mother-of-one’s motivation to lose the weight was her divorce from her ex Simon Konecki, 45. “She’s a happy person for sure. She got a divorce and I think that’s a great motivation to feel good, even better about yourself. I am divorced myself, and I do remember after my divorce I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to look at the best version of myself, not for him or for anyone. For myself, me,” Camila EXCLUSIVELY told us about her former client. “And I think that’s what she did. Sometimes the best thing in terms of something really positive in your life…I think maybe it was a very positive thing to happen in her life, this divorce. Because it made her look fantastic.”