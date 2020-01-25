Adele’s Former Trainer Camila Goodis Believes Her Divorce Led To Singer’s Massive Weight Loss

Adele’s former trainer thinks the singer’s incredible weight loss is due to her split from husband Simon Konecki. It turns out, divorce is doing her body good!

Adele is notoriously private about her personal life. But one thing the singer can’t hide is her incredible weight loss. After photos of the reclusive singer emerged showing her ringing in 2020 in Anguilla, she looked like a completely different person. Her former trainer Camila Goodis (@cagoodis) worked with Adele following the birth of her seven-year-old son Angelo. She believes that the “Hello” singer’s April 2019 split and September divorce filing from husband Simon Konecki, 45, helped push the 31-year-old songbird towards getting her best body ever.

“She’s a happy person for sure. She got a divorce and I think that’s a great motivation to feel good, even better about yourself. I am divorced myself, and I do remember after my divorce I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to look at the best version of myself, not for him or for anyone. For myself, me,” Camila tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY

“And I think that’s what she did. Sometimes the best thing in terms of something really positive in your life…I think maybe it was a very positive thing to happened in her life, this divorce. Because it made her look fantastic,” Camila continues. There’s no question that Adele didn’t just lose a husband after she announced her separation from Simon on April 19, 2019. She lost numerous dress sizes as well.

At the time her reps put out a statement reading, “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.” She seemed to reference being a much happier person as a result of the split in a May Twitter post. It read, “When you catch yourself in your feelings then you remember who you are.” She included side by side photos underneath. She looking sad and on the verge of tears in a pic on the left, then a photo looking empowered and super confident on the right. Adele officially filed for divorce on Sept. 12, 2019.

Adele swimming in the ocean in her dress with a cocktail in hand is all I need for my 2020 vision board pic.twitter.com/km2S558fnc — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) January 4, 2020

Camila guesses that Adele has lost at least 70 pounds. “I think she looks fantastic now,” she says of her former client. “I don’t think she needs to lose any more weight. She’s got it now a good weight for her, she looks good.” Check out the above fan pics taken in early January 2020 while Adele was in Anguilla. She looks amazing.