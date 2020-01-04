See Pics
Hollywood Life

Adele Is All Smiles While Showing Off Her 20 Pound Weight Loss During Anguilla Trip With Harry Styles

Adele
Shutterstock
Adele NRJ Music Awards, Show, Cannes, France - 07 Nov 2015
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - British Singer, Adele enjoys a night out with friends at Nobu in Malibu. The 'Rolling in the Deep' singer was surrounded by friends and security as she snuck her way out of the resturant. Adele continued the party all the way to the parking lot as she is seen carrying a drink out of the resturant. Pictured: Adele BACKGRID USA 26 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Adele accepts the award for song of the year for "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards, in Los Angeles The 59th Annual Grammy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Feb 2017
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM - The Spice Girls meet Adele backstage at the final night of their Spice World UK Tour at Wembley Stadium. Pictured: The Spice Girls, Adele BACKGRID USA 16 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: TIMMSY / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Hello… it’s me! Adele was beaming from ear to ear during her time in Anguilla where her slimmer frame was clearly on display.

New year, new me. Adele, 31, began 2020 off on the right foot by vacationing in the beautiful Caribbean island of Anguilla. The “Rolling In The Deep” songstress was all smiles while showing off her incredible weight loss in a variety of snaps seen throughout social media. She looked absolutely incredible in a black dress that had a bunch of designs splashed across it as she frolicked on the beach and in the water. Adele wasn’t the only celebrity there that day as others spotted included artist & musician Harry Styles, 25, and late night talk show host James Corden, 41. Pandemonium struck some Twitter users who thought that there could be a potential musical partnership between her and the “Sign of the Times” singer due to their close proximity to one another. “Do you realize that Harry & Adele collabing could literally break records & make the whole world freak?” one hypothesized after seeing the pics.

Adele’s new figure has been slowly but surely seen in recent months as the England native continues to make fans go crazy over if she is releasing a new album this year or not (Rihanna, 31, is doing the same thing). She looked skinner than ever at pal Drake‘s Halloween party in a sleek black gown in Los Angeles on Oct. 23 and was spotted looking similarly breathtaking days later while out to dinner in Malibu.

Her slimmed down appearance looked spot on at a Christmas party in December 2019 where she sported a plunging silk dress while posing back to back with classic literary character The Grinch.

The Grammy winning artist, “has learned a lot about herself this year and losing weight actually has come easy,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about her incredible transformation over the last year on January 1. “Adele feels sexier than ever and she’s so happy to be going into the new year looking and feeling great.” The insider added that she is  “very proud of herself and is going into the next decade feeling like a million bucks.”