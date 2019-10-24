Adele Looks Skinnier Than Ever At Drake’s Birthday Party In Sleek Black Gown — New Before & After Pics

Adele showed off a slimmer figure at Drake’s 33rd birthday bash in Los Angeles on Oct. 23. See the incredible before and after pics!

Holy smokes! Adele, is that you? The 31-year-old songstress was spotted celebrating her buddy Drake’s 33rd birthday at Goya Studios on Oct. 23 in Los Angeles, and she was rocking a much slimmer look! The English beauty looked absolutely stunning in an off-the-shoulder black velvet gown as she partied with friends all night and showed off her brand new look, which you can see here. The “Rolling in the Deep” singer wowed in the floor-length black gown, which was cinched at her teeny, tiny waist with a black leather belt.

Adele added stappy, black heels to her long gown, and accessorized with silver and gold bracelets, silver earrings, and a dainty silver necklace. The mother-of-one finished off her beautiful look with mod-inspired eye makeup, glowy skin, dark nude lips, and her signature cat-eye eyeliner. To top off her look, the “When We Were Young” singer pulled her luscious blonde locks back into a voluminous ponytail to show off her gorgeous face.

Earlier this summer in June, Adele showed off a slimmer figure after losing 14 pounds thanks to a new Pilates routine. “Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mum to Angelo. She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her,” a source told The Sun about Adele’s newfound fitness routine. “It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight. Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her. She’s got a new lease [on] life.”

In September, Adele officially filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki just five months after announcing their separation. The pair share one child together, Angelo Adkins, 6.