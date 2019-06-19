Adele Looks Slim After Losing 14 Lbs. With ‘Pilates Reformer’ Regime — Before & After Pics

Adele’s looking better than ever, and it’s all thanks to a hardcore type of pilates that uses a machine called a ‘reformer’. The before and after pics are amazing!

Adele‘s single, having a blast, and looking better than ever. Fans noticed that the Grammy and Oscar winner, 31, looked particularly slim when she posed for a photo with the Spice Girls at Wembley Stadium on June 15, and they’re totally right. Adele has apparently taken up reformer Pilates, according to The Sun, and it’s so effective that she’s lost a stone (14 pounds)! As you can see in the pic below, Adele’s jawline is cut, and her waist is just as tiny as any of the Spice Girls in her crop top and cute, high-waisted floral pants. She looks amazing!

Her fitness class of choice isn’t for the faint of heart. Rather than using the standard Pilates mat, individuals use a piece of equipment called a reformer — a bed-like frame with a flat platform, called a carriage. The carriage rolls back and forth on wheels, and uses springs for varying levels of resistance. The user pushes and pulls against it, doing their usual Pilates moves. It provides a more intense workout, and produces serious results. No wonder stars like Jennifer Aniston, Madonna, Kate Winslet — and now Adele — love it so much. A source close to the “Skyfall” singer told The Sun that her life isn’t revolving around weight loss, but it’s a nice benefit. She’s focusing on herself and her six-year-old son, Angelo, after splitting from her husband of three years, Simon Konecki.

“Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mum to Angelo. She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her,” the source said. “It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight. Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her. She’s got a new lease [on] life.”

Adele’s having tons of fun post-breakup. She was spotted partying the night away with Jennifer Lawrence at a gay bar called Pieces, in NYC, and bowling in LA with Drake. Get it, girl!