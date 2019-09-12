Adele Officially Files For Divorce From Husband Simon Konecki Nearly 5 Months After Announcing Split

It’s happening. Adele is really putting an end to her over seven-year relationship with estranged husband Simon Konecki, according to a new report.

Now we’re really “Rolling in the Deep.” Adele, 31, is officially not getting back together with her estranged husband Simon Konecki, 45, because the singer filed for divorce from the Drop4Drop CEO on Sept. 12, according to court documents that TMZ read. That’s nearly five months after their split was announced through a rep on April 19, following a two-year marriage and more than a total of seven years together. HollywoodLife has reached out to Adele’s rep for comment.

Adele and Simon share a six-year-old son, Angelo Adkins, whom they were committed to raising “together lovingly” after announcing the split. Immediately after the separation made headlines, we learned that career pressures factored into the breakup. “Adele is a wonderful mother and as hands-on as she could be. However, it seemed Simon and his feelings were suffering as he was becoming essentially a stay at home dad,” a source close to Adele EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in April. “Adele is an extremely private person and rarely talks to anyone about her personal life, but it’s been hard for her because her career has really consumed a lot of her time. She relied heavily on Simon and nannies to help her as she tried to balance personal life and work the best she could. She loves her son so, so much.”

We learned what Simon “really wanted” was a “home base and steady lifestyle,” and although Adele was a devoted mother, she “was constantly traveling and bringing [their son] to London” to juggle her personal life and music superstardom. Soon after, Adele broke her silence on the split with a meme about remembering “who you are” after catching yourself “in your feels.”

In another Instagram message, Adele admitted that “30 tried [her] so hard.” The message was shared on May 5, AKA her 31st birthday, and the “Hello” singer was looking forward to spending quality me-time throughout the next year: “31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once.”