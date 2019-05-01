Adele Breaks Her Silence After Split With Hilarious Meme: ‘When You Catch Yourself In Your Feelings’

Adele has let fans know she’s doing just fine and feeling empowered two weeks after splitting from husband Simon Konecki. She posted a funny meme to let everyone know how strong she is.

Adele isn’t letting the demise of her marriage get her down. Less than two weeks after confirming her split from husband Simon Konecki, 45, the superstar songstress broke her silence on the issue with a hilarious meme she posted to her Instagram page on May 1. It featured a photo of a sad-faced, nearly weeping Adele on the left and a raucous, empowered pic from her The Late Late show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke 2016 appearance on the right. “When you catch yourself in your feelings and remember who you are,” the caption above the photos read.

Apparently Adele, 30, is remembering that she’s a Grammy and Oscar-winning global superstar who sells out world tours, millions of albums and is one of the most talented singers on the planet. Sure it’s sad when a relationship ends — especially since the ex couple share a six-year-old son Angelo — but she has so much going for her.

The “Hello” singer is incredibly private so for her to make such a major statement that she’s feeling emboldened and strong is quite a powerful message. Even her split announcement came at such a low-key moment, as it was only confirmed to the Associated Press by her reps on the evening of Friday, April 19, which was Good Friday and the start of the Easter weekend so as to attract as little attention as possible. It simply read, “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

This meme marks Adele’s first comment since the split and proves like she’s feeling fierce and fiery in the wake of her newfound single status. Even her fans were shocked that she’s post such a powerful and personal meme to her Instagram. One fan commented “tell us who stole her account😂” while another wrote “WHO HACKED ADELE’S ACCOUNT?? LET’S TALK??”

Others are thrilled that she’s not feeling sad, as many were expecting her to write heartbreaking ballads about the demise of her marriage for her next album. “Who the f**k said adele’s gonna release some sad ballads?? this bitch will release some bops 💅🏻” one fan commented while another added that “The music is going to spin earth in the opposite direction.” Imagine Adele putting out an upbeat album about the joys of being an independent single lady? Now that’s something to get excited for.