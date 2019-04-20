Adele & Simon Konecki: Why Despite Love & Effort, Career Pressures Led To Split

Adele & Simon Konecki were just ‘very different people’, a source close to the former couple told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

Adele‘s rep confirmed yesterday, Apr. 19, that the singer had split with her husband Simon Konecki, and we’re not starting to get a sense of why the two parted ways. A source close to the music superstar told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about what factors led to their surprising split. “Adele is a wonderful mother and as hands-on as she could be,” our source told us. “However, it seemed Simon and his feelings were suffering as he was becoming essentially a stay at home dad. Adele is an extremely private person and rarely talks to anyone about her personal life, but it’s been hard for her because her career has really consumed a lot of her time. She relied heavily on Simon and nannies to help her as she tried to balance personal life and work the best she could. She loves her son so, so much.”

“Though she had her son enrolled in school in Santa Monica, she was constantly traveling and bringing him to London, so it was hard for the family to have a home base and steady lifestyle, which Simon really wanted,” our source added. “Things just got very difficult, and they’re different people. Simon is very, very down to earth and outgoing while Adele is more shy.”

When it comes down to it, Adele’s travel and Simon’s desire for a steady lifestyle flared some tensions. “Their son is such a sweet boy,” our source continued. “They both love their son and respect one another, but it seemed Simon just struggled to create his own identity that he wanted. Her focus has heavily been on her career and to Adele, bringing their son wherever she goes shouldn’t be an issue. She can afford it. They’re both heartbroken over this but seem to want different things right now.”