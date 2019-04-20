Simon Konecki: 5 Things On Adele’s Soon-To-Be Ex-Husband

Adele shockingly announced that she split from her husband of two years, Simon Konecki, on Apr. 19. Here’s everything you need to know about the man who’s been in the singer’s life for seven years.

Adele, 30, has officially split from her husband of two years, Simon Konecki, 45, who she’s known for seven years, and it’s left many of her fans shocked. The news made headlines on Apr. 19 after the singer’s rep, Benny Tarantini made a statement about the separation to the public. “Adele and her partner have separated,” the statement read. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.” Adele and Simon share six-year-old son, Angelo Adkins. Here are five things you should know about Simon.

1.) He was born in New York. When he was 10-years-old, he moved to London with his family and attended Eton College.

2.) There was a rumor he was introduced to Adele by Ed Sheeran. The former lovebirds were first spotted together in Jan. 2012 while on a vacation in Florida. It was soon reported that Adele first met Simon through Ed while she was recovering from throat surgery in 2011, but the “Lego House” singer quickly debunked the rumors on Twitter. After dating for a year, the couple had their son, Angelo, in 2013. They later married in 2016.

3.) Adele was his second wife. Before he met the talented Brit, Simon was married to stylist Clary Fisher from 2004 to 2008 and they had a daughter together.

4.) He is the CEO of a charity. After working as director of EBS, a division of the trading company Icap, he managed senior brokers at Lehman Brothers, but soon after, he co-founded the UK-based eco-friendly bottled water brand, Life Water, with his friend Lucas White. The brand led them to setting up the charity Drop4Drop, which aims at providing clean water to people in poor countries.

5.) Adele didn’t confirm their marriage until 2017. The talented songstress and Simon were both very private about their relationship and she didn’t admit to their 2016 nuptials until she mentioned herself as a “married” woman during a concert in 2017. She also mentioned Simon as her husband that same year during her acceptance speech for her Grammy Award.