Adele’s Boyfriends: A Look Back At The Singer’s Romances, Including New Rumored Flame Rich Paul

With Adele fueling dating rumors with sports agent Rich Paul, take a look back at all of the pop star’s former beaus.

Looks like Adele, 33, is off the market! The “Hello” singer recently enjoyed a date night with sports agent Rich Paul, 39, at the NBA playoffs, leading many fans to believe the two are an item. The alleged couple had never been seen out together before, though Rich did reveal in a May 31 interview with The New Yorker that he was “hanging out” with a major pop star, but declined to reveal their identity.

Before Rich, Adele was in a few relationships — and even had a 3-year marriage to one lover that sadly fell apart. Here’s a full history of the superstar’s past romances.

‘Mr. 19’

No, “Mr. 19” is not the actual name of Adele’s first reported beau. However, it is what fans have nicknamed the identity of the man who inspired Adele’s debut album 19, which boasts emotional songs like “Chasing Pavements” and “Make You Feel My Love.” Reports have said that this man cheated on Adele, but the singer has never confirmed this nor revealed who he is. However, she did divulge in a 2008 interview with The Guardian that she broke up with him via text message. ” ‘Babe I can’t do it no more,’ ” she claimed she wrote in the message. “I can’t believe I just told you that. And now I write it in songs. That’s what it is.”

‘Mr. 21’

Adele’s second album, 21, brought some of the singer’s most iconic songs, such as “Rolling In The Deep,” “Rumour Has It,” and “Set Fire to The Rain.” And like 19, fans once again tried to track down “Mr. 21.” Adele still hasn’t confirmed his identity, but the most common theory is photographer Alex Sturrock, who worked with the star on her ‘An Evening with Adele’ tour. Alex also was Adele’s date to the 2009 Grammy Awards, and she even thanked him during her acceptance speech for Best New Artist.

In a 2011 interview with Out magazine, Adele spoke about her emotional breakup with “Mr. 21.” “I don’t think I’ll ever forgive myself for not making my relationship with my ex on 21 work, because he’s the love of my life,” she shared. “He made me really weak, but at the same time really f***ing fearless, so I managed to channel that. I don’t know if I’ll ever beat this album in terms of how people connect to it.”

Simon Konecki

Adele’s relationship with charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki, 47, began in mid-2011. The following year, the couple welcomed a son, Angelo James, now 8. When asked by Harper’s Bazaar in 2015 if her romance with Simon was the “ultimate love story,” Adele said, “I guess it is, I guess it is.” In March 2017, Adele confirmed that the two had gotten married.

Sadly, Adele and Simon’s marriage was not meant to be. The pair separated in April 2019, and Adele filed for divorce five months later. The divorce was finalized in March 2021. Since then, Adele and Simon have been focused on co-parenting their son. “They truly put their son first. it’s really admirable how civilized they are,” a source close to Adele told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in March. “Right now, her focus is on being a mom and on her music.”

Skepta

In Sept. 2019, the same month that Adele filed for divorce, the singer was reported to be in a relationship with record producer Skepta. UK’s The Sun reported that the two had been in regular contact since Adele’s split from Simon. “Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection,” a source told the publication.

In Oct. 2020, a source told PEOPLE that Adele and Skepta were in fact dating. But the “Someone Like You” songstress seemingly denied this report with a message on her Instagram Story days later. “Happy Halloween! I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am,” she wrote. Neither Adele nor Skepta ever confirmed their alleged relationship.

Rich Paul

Adele made her first public appearance with rumored new boyfriend Rich Paul, who is LeBron James‘ agent, on July 17 in the stands at the NBA Game 5 Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns. The pair seemed to be having a blast together, as they chatted and laughed while watching the on-court action. After the game, a source told E! News that the pair are dating. ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst also referred to Adele as Rich’s “girlfriend” on his The Lowe Post podcast. “This is the first time they’ve come out in public together, so this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow,” Windhorst added.

Back in May, Rich seemingly hinted at his romance with Adele in his New Yorker profile interview. He said he was “hanging out” with a pop star and that “she was over yesterday.” Rich never referred to his mystery woman — whom everyone assumes is Adele — by name. He also clarified his relationship status. “I’m not dating, I’m single. Put that in the story,” he told the publication.