Adele Proudly Supports Boyfriend Rich Paul’s New Memoir at Her Vegas Residency: Photo

Adele showed support for her boyfriend Rich Paul after he released his impactful new memoir. The “Hello” singer, 35, posed with a copy of Rich’s book, Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds, in a new Instagram photo dump from October 15. The first image from Adele’s post featured the British superstar holding up the memoir in front of her face underneath her eyes. Adele had on a gorgeous black and gold gown in the dressing room at her Las Vegas residency in the photo. “Weekend 31,” she wrote in the caption of her post, which featured more pictures from her latest show in Vegas.

Rich, 41, previously revealed that Adele already read his memoir and was really affected by his stories about his troubled childhood. “It was very emotional,” the sports agent said about his famous girlfriend’s reaction to the book in an interview with PEOPLE that was published October 9, one day before the memoir came out. “I think a lot of it probably hit home, so yeah, it was a difficult read [for her],” Rich added.

Lucky Me includes stories about Rich growing up with a drug addicted mother and living around crime in Cleveland, Ohio. Adele can relate to having a rough childhood since her father, who was an alcoholic, abandoned her when she was 3 years old and didn’t show back up into her life until she was in her 20s and her career was starting to take off. Adele reconciled with her father before he died from bowel cancer in May of 2021.

Adele and Rich have been dating for over two years and have recently sparked marriage rumors because of comments that Adele has made during her Las Vegas residency shows. The “Easy On Me” singer has referred to Rich as her “husband” and herself as his “wife,” leading fans to believe they secretly tied the knot, which Adele has not confirmed or denied.

While promoting Lucky Me, Rich did an interview with CBS Mornings and was asked about the Adele marriage rumors. LeBron James‘ agent explained he doesn’t discuss his personal life but he did gush a bit about the singer. “She’s been great. I think she would agree that we’ve definitely helped each other. I’m in a good space. We’re in a good space. We’re superb,” he said.