Are Adele & Rich Paul Married? All the Clues That the Couple May Have Said ‘I Do’

Adele and Rich Paul have been dating since 2021.

The couple have sparked engagement and marriage speculation in their two years together.

Adele recently referred to the sports agent as her ‘husband’ and herself as his ‘wife’ during recent Las Vegas concerts.

Adele seems over the moon in her romance with Rich Paul! While the couple have been together for over two years, they’ve also sparked many more rumors that they’ve secretly gotten hitched. Throughout their relationship, there have been multiple occasions that fans thought that the two may have exchanged vows or taken their relationship to the next level!

Most recently, fans have been reading into comments that the “Easy On Me” singer has made during her Las Vegas residency shows, referring to Rich as her “husband” or herself as his “wife.” Still, neither have officially revealed if they’ve secretly tied the knot. HollywoodLife has compiled all the clues that the couple has left over the years here.

Adele Is Seen With a Diamond Ring in November 2021

Shortly after Adele and Rich went Instagram Official in September 2021, fans went into a frenzy, when the “Someone Like You” songwriter was seen with a band on her wedding finger in November of that year. Despite much speculation, she was later seen without the ring. At the time, a source close to the singer revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she believed he was her “soulmate.”

That December, Adele opened up about how she was open to the idea of getting married again in a SiriusXM interview. “I’m definitely open to marriage again. The feeling I had of being married was the safest feeling I’ve ever had in my life, and sadly it didn’t work out, but I miss being married,” she said.

Adele Wears Diamond Ring to 2022 BRIT Awards

Fans began speculating that Adele and Rich Paul had gotten engaged yet again, when she rocked a massive diamond ring on her finger for the BRIT Awards in February 2022. Before the ceremony, Adele had shared the announcement, saying that “Rich sends his love,” after some had speculated that they’d split up.

Adele Denies Marriage and Engagement Rumors in ‘Elle’ Interview

After the BRIT Awards, Adele and Rich’s romance hit a major milestone. They moved in together in May 2022. In a June interview, Rich also hinted that he was interested in more kids and being an “older dad.” That July, Adele revealed that she’d like more children in a radio interview.

After many months of speculation, Adele did briefly put the marriage rumors to rest in an Elle US cover story published in August 2022. “Well, I’m not married,” she told the outlet. “I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.”

As for the beautiful rings, she also offered an explanation. “I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!” she said.

Adele Gushes About Rich Paul in June 2023 Concert

During one of the June concerts of her Las Vegas residency, Adele proclaimed her love for the sports agent in a sweet moment. A fan caught an adorable clip of her shouting out Rich from the stage. “I intend to be married for the rest of my life to my man,” she said.

The “Set Fire to the Rain” singer later opened up about possible baby plans during an August concert, when a fan asked to help narrow down baby names. “I really want to be a mom again soon, so every time I see a name I like, I write it down in my phone,” she said in the clip.

Adele Calls Rich Her ‘Husband’ in September 2023

During one of her Las Vegas concerts, the 30 singer-songwriter once again sparked tons of secret marriage speculation when talking to the crowd. She responded to a fan asking to marry her, by calling Rich her “husband” in a clip that circulated on social media. “You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight,” she said. “I’m with Rich. You’re crazy, leave me alone.”

Adele Calls Herself Rich’s ‘Wife’

Just days after referring to Rich as her “husband,” Adele made a similar comment during a speech on Sunday, September 24. While speaking about American football, Adele explained that she was having trouble getting into football. “I’m not the greatest wife, really, when it comes to football, even though my partner absolutely loves it,” she said in a clip.