Adele Addresses Rumors Her Relationship With BF Rich Paul Is Strained: He Sends His ‘Love’

Rumor has it that Adele’s relationship with Rich Paul is on the rocks but Adele just confirmed their relationship is doing just fine in the shadiest way possible.

Adele and her relationship with Rich Paul are just fine, thanks for asking. At least that was the message the “Easy On Me” singer broadcasted on her most recent Instagram post. The Grammy Award-winning artist laughed heartily at the camera as she held a playing card and wore a low-cut zebra print top. As if the pic wasn’t amazing enough, she had great news to go along with it.

“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!” she exclaimed in the caption. “Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!” Then came the shade. “Oh, and Rich sends his love ♥️,” Adele concluded in her caption as a nod to the rumors that her relationship with Rich Paul is strained.

Fans became concerned after The Sun reported that Adele has been in Beverly Hills trying to “fix” her relationship “because things have become strained. A source told the outlet that they “barely saw each other” because of Adele’s Vegas residency and Rich’s career and then when the singer had to cancel said residency, she was reportedly “upset he couldn’t be there with her.”

“It was a very emotional and stressful time for her. Now they are spending some quality time together to try to save things,” the source continued. “They really like each other but it’s been a tough few weeks.” All of that may be true but according to Adele, it doesn’t mean she and the sport’s agent’s relationship is on the rocks.

The “Rolling In The Deep” singer recently postponed her Las Vegas residency in an emotional message to fans. She cried on camera as she told fans the show “ain’t ready.” Many fans were disgruntled because she canceled the residency just one day before it was supposed to begin. However, the singer is determined to make things “right,” a source told HollywoodLife and got a head start by FaceTiming with fans who were supposed to attend her performance.