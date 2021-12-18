Exclusive

Why Adele & Rich Paul Are The ‘Perfect’ Couple: He ‘Complements’ Her

Adele & Rich Paul
Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock
Simon Konecki and Adele Lady Gaga in concert at Annabel's, London, Britain - 06 Dec 2013
Simon Konecki and Adele Lady Gaga in concert at Annabel's, London, Britain - 06 Dec 2013
Adele with her boyfriend Simon Konecki Sid Owen's 40th Birthday Party at Gilgamesh Restaurant, Camden, London, Britain - 12 Jan 2012
Adele with her boyfriend Simon Konecki and pet dog Sid Owen's 40th Birthday Party at Gilgamesh Restaurant, Camden, London, Britain - 12 Jan 2012 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Writer

As things continue to heat up between Adele and her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul, sources share how ‘perfect’ they truly are for each other.

Adele, 33, has been dating sports agent Rich Paul, 40, since earlier this year, and, according to our EXCLUSIVE sources, they’re the “perfect” couple! “Adele is a very strong, independent woman who is confident with herself and is at a point where she knows what she wants in a partner,” an insider shared with HollywoodLife. “Anybody who knows Adele knows that it would take an equally strong man to even peak Adele‘s interest, but that’s very much who Rich is. He may not be known to some because he‘s been behind the scenes, but he‘s a very powerful man in what he does, and how he carries himself.”

Adele & Rich Paul
Adele & Rich Paul (Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock).
The insider went on, “Adele enjoys having a man by her side who is just as much a powerhouse as she is. It may seem an unlikely couple, but they actually complement each other very well and they have great chemistry. He really is perfect for her,” they shared. “Rich will absolutely be there in Vegas to support Adele whenever he can. They spend a lot of time together and they make a really cute couple.”
Adele & Rich Paul
Adele & Rich Paul (Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock).

Earlier this month, an additional source shared the details about how the pair, who were first spotted out together in July 2021 attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals, were thinking about the future together. “They would welcome [the idea of marriage] but there is literally zero rush for that to happen and is not on the horizon as they are really enjoying being boyfriend and girlfriend and getting to know each other more and more each day,” the source shared.

Another insider also recently spoke with HL about how “connected” the pair has been in the past few months they’ve been dating. “Adele is having such an amazing time with Rich, they really have connected over each’s sense of humor, and they really admire each other’s work ethic,” the source revealed. “They allow time to spend together and also give each other plenty of space so they are not overbearing with each other.”

Related Gallery

Adele Then & Now: See Photos Of The Singer's Transformation

AdeleRadio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008
Adele Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, America - 13 Nov 2008 A host of stars hit the red carpet in New York last night in the name of a good cause. Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, Elijah Woods, Iman and David Bowie were just some of those who stepped out for Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball. The event was hosted by singer and actress Alicia Keys in order to support the organisation, which provides life-saving anti-retroviral treatment, care and support services to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa and the developing world. Iman co-hosted the cocktail party, which was followed by a live auction and dinner at the Hammerstein Ballroom. On the night, Queen Latifah was honoured for her humanitarian work, as was Simon Fuller, the brains behind the 'Idol Gives Back'. There were also musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Chris Daughtry, Adele, and Emmanuel Jelq.
AdeleThe Brit Awards 2008 Arrivals, Earls Court, London, Britain - 20 Feb 2008Adele2008 Brit Awards at Earl's Court in London, England on February 20, 2008 .London, England Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages