Exclusive Interview

Adele Feels She’s Met Her ‘Soulmate’ With BF Rich Paul: How They’ve Connected

Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock
Adele NRJ Music Awards, Show, Cannes, France - 07 Nov 2015
Adele Adele and Rich Paul depart The London Palladium, UK - 06 Nov 2021
Adele and Rich Paul Adele and Rich Paul depart The London Palladium, UK - 06 Nov 2021
Singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.Celebrities attend Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors, Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Oct 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
and

Adele is ‘having an amazing time’ with BF Rich Paul several months into their relationship, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Adele, 33, may have met her soulmate with boyfriend Rich Paul. “Adele has been in her fair share of relationships and this one is different; she feels that she can throw around the soul mate card for Rich because it just feels that right,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The musician and sports talent manager (who reps names like LeBron James) were set up on a blind date earlier this year after her divorce from Simon Konecki.

The insider adds that Rich and Adele are have “really connected” in the few months they’ve been dating. “Adele is having such an amazing time with Rich, they really have connected over each’s sense of humor, and they really admire each other’s work ethic. They allow time to spend together and also give each other plenty of space so they are not overbearing with each other,” they spilled.

Adele and Rich Paul have been dating for several months. (Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock)

With Christmas just around the corner — surely a big deal for Adele’s son Angelo, 7 — the singer has even more plans with Rich. “Coming into the holiday season, she is really looking forward to making more and more memories with Rich. It is not a honeymoon phase type of situation; it is two people that have clearly found the right person and it genuinely just works,” the insider said.

Related Gallery

Adele Then & Now: See Photos Of The Singer's Transformation

AdeleRadio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008
Adele Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, America - 13 Nov 2008 A host of stars hit the red carpet in New York last night in the name of a good cause. Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, Elijah Woods, Iman and David Bowie were just some of those who stepped out for Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball. The event was hosted by singer and actress Alicia Keys in order to support the organisation, which provides life-saving anti-retroviral treatment, care and support services to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa and the developing world. Iman co-hosted the cocktail party, which was followed by a live auction and dinner at the Hammerstein Ballroom. On the night, Queen Latifah was honoured for her humanitarian work, as was Simon Fuller, the brains behind the 'Idol Gives Back'. There were also musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Chris Daughtry, Adele, and Emmanuel Jelq.
AdeleThe Brit Awards 2008 Arrivals, Earls Court, London, Britain - 20 Feb 2008Adele2008 Brit Awards at Earl's Court in London, England on February 20, 2008 .London, England Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages

Before their blind date, which happened after her divorce from Simon Konecki, Adele admitted that she was apprehensive. “You can’t set me up on a f***ing blind date! I’m like, ‘How’s that going to work?’” she remembered saying to her friend in an interview with Rolling Stone. The couple made their first joint public outing in July 2021 at Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but didn’t go Instagram official until two months later at NBA star Anthony Davis‘ wedding to Marlen P.

In another interview, Adele revealed that the pair had been in each other’s orbits via mutual friends. “He was always there, I just didn’t see him,” she said to Vogue, noting the moment was a “couple years” before their date. “He was dancing. All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away,” she recalled. 

Adele’s divorce is front and center on her album 30, which details the demise of her longterm relationship and eventual marriage to Simon. “It made me really sad,” she said of the split to Rolling Stone. “Then having so many people that I don’t know know that I didn’t make that work … it f—ing devastated me. I was embarrassed. No one made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you didn’t do a good job,” she added of her emotional split.