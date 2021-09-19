See Pic

Adele Snuggles Up To BF Rich Paul In Cute Photobooth Snap As She Makes Him Instagram Official

Matt Baron/Shutterstock/RHTY/starmaxinc.com
Adele NRJ Music Awards, Show, Cannes, France - 07 Nov 2015
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - British Singer, Adele enjoys a night out with friends at Nobu in Malibu. The 'Rolling in the Deep' singer was surrounded by friends and security as she snuck her way out of the resturant. Adele continued the party all the way to the parking lot as she is seen carrying a drink out of the resturant. Pictured: Adele BACKGRID USA 26 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Newport, RI - Adele, Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz (wearing white sneakers), and Joel Madden seen arriving at Jennifer Lawrence's rehearsal dinner in Newport, Rhode Island. Pictured: Adele BACKGRID USA 18 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adele rocks a pair of Nike Air Max 270 while stepping out of her NYC apt ahead of a busy afternoon in the Big Apple. Pictured: Adele BACKGRID USA 2 APRIL 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Adele took to Instagram to share a series of new photos, including a gorgeous black and white one of her posing with Rich Paul and captioned it with a heart emoji.

Adele, 33, made her relationship with Rich Paul, 39, official in her latest Instagram post! The singer shared a photo of them together for the first time on her page and it was truly incredible. The snapshot, which was in black and white, was taken in a photo booth at a party and was included in a series of solo pics she shared of herself from the same day. Check out the pic HERE.

In the pic, she and Rich are posing and smiling while wearing impressive attire, including a black fitted gown with white puffy short sleeves for her and a black blazer over a white button-down top for him. She also had her locks pulled back and flaunted dangling earrings as she captioned the post with a single red emoji, signifying her love of the pics. Even though her pic with Rich wasn’t the first in the post, fans noticed it right away and quickly responded in the comments section.

Adele
Adele has been dating Rich Paul since earlier this year. (Shutterstock)

“Stunning!” many called the epic pic while others left heart-eyed emojis. “Wow beautiful,” another shared while another called her “very pretty.”

Related Gallery

Adele Then & Now: See Photos Of The Singer's Transformation

AdeleRadio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008
Adele Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, America - 13 Nov 2008 A host of stars hit the red carpet in New York last night in the name of a good cause. Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, Elijah Woods, Iman and David Bowie were just some of those who stepped out for Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball. The event was hosted by singer and actress Alicia Keys in order to support the organisation, which provides life-saving anti-retroviral treatment, care and support services to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa and the developing world. Iman co-hosted the cocktail party, which was followed by a live auction and dinner at the Hammerstein Ballroom. On the night, Queen Latifah was honoured for her humanitarian work, as was Simon Fuller, the brains behind the 'Idol Gives Back'. There were also musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Chris Daughtry, Adele, and Emmanuel Jelq.
AdeleThe Brit Awards 2008 Arrivals, Earls Court, London, Britain - 20 Feb 2008Adele2008 Brit Awards at Earl's Court in London, England on February 20, 2008 .London, England Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages

In addition to the pic with Rich, Adele was spotted wearing the same gown in a pic with professional basketball coach Jared Dudley, who shared it on his own Instagram page. It’s not clear what kind of party they were all at but considering Rich and Jared were there, it could have been a sports-related bash.

Rich Paul
Rich Paul during a previous outing. (Shutterstock)

Before Adele and Rich posed for their latest pic, they were seen on numerous outings since they started dating earlier this year. Last week, they were spotted enjoying a meal at In-N-Out and before that, they were seen at other restaurants over the past few months, including Cipriani restaurant in New York City. They were first romantically linked in July when they showed up to Game 5 of the NBA Finals together.