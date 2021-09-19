Adele Snuggles Up To BF Rich Paul In Cute Photobooth Snap As She Makes Him Instagram Official

Adele took to Instagram to share a series of new photos, including a gorgeous black and white one of her posing with Rich Paul and captioned it with a heart emoji.

Adele, 33, made her relationship with Rich Paul, 39, official in her latest Instagram post! The singer shared a photo of them together for the first time on her page and it was truly incredible. The snapshot, which was in black and white, was taken in a photo booth at a party and was included in a series of solo pics she shared of herself from the same day. Check out the pic HERE.

In the pic, she and Rich are posing and smiling while wearing impressive attire, including a black fitted gown with white puffy short sleeves for her and a black blazer over a white button-down top for him. She also had her locks pulled back and flaunted dangling earrings as she captioned the post with a single red emoji, signifying her love of the pics. Even though her pic with Rich wasn’t the first in the post, fans noticed it right away and quickly responded in the comments section.

“Stunning!” many called the epic pic while others left heart-eyed emojis. “Wow beautiful,” another shared while another called her “very pretty.”

In addition to the pic with Rich, Adele was spotted wearing the same gown in a pic with professional basketball coach Jared Dudley, who shared it on his own Instagram page. It’s not clear what kind of party they were all at but considering Rich and Jared were there, it could have been a sports-related bash.

Before Adele and Rich posed for their latest pic, they were seen on numerous outings since they started dating earlier this year. Last week, they were spotted enjoying a meal at In-N-Out and before that, they were seen at other restaurants over the past few months, including Cipriani restaurant in New York City. They were first romantically linked in July when they showed up to Game 5 of the NBA Finals together.