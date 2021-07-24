See Pics

Adele & Rich Paul Appear Flirty On Cipriani Date In NYC Amid Reports They’re Dating – Photos

Shutterstock/MEGA
Adele NRJ Music Awards, Show, Cannes, France - 07 Nov 2015
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - British Singer, Adele enjoys a night out with friends at Nobu in Malibu. The 'Rolling in the Deep' singer was surrounded by friends and security as she snuck her way out of the resturant. Adele continued the party all the way to the parking lot as she is seen carrying a drink out of the resturant. Pictured: Adele BACKGRID USA 26 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Newport, RI - Adele, Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz (wearing white sneakers), and Joel Madden seen arriving at Jennifer Lawrence's rehearsal dinner in Newport, Rhode Island. Pictured: Adele BACKGRID USA 18 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adele rocks a pair of Nike Air Max 270 while stepping out of her NYC apt ahead of a busy afternoon in the Big Apple. Pictured: Adele BACKGRID USA 2 APRIL 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Adele and Rich Paul were spotted enjoying a double date together at Cipriani restaurant in New York City and weren’t afraid to show off cuddles in front of the public.

Adele, 33, and Rich Paul, 39, seemingly confirmed their suspected romance with their latest fun outing. The singer and sports agent visited Cipriani restaurant in New York for what appeared to be a double date on July 22 and were reportedly pretty affectionate as Rich stroked Adele’s back and put his arm around her to cuddle. They were also reportedly playful when Rich went to stroke the “Hello” crooner’s hair and she wagged a finger at him. Check out the pics HERE!

Adele wore a black jersey and jeans during the outing as well as a black face mask while Rich appeared to be in a long-sleeved button-down top and black pants. They were photographed while standing next to chairs and appeared as relaxed as could be.

Adele
Adele was recently spotted hanging out with Rich Paul. (Shutterstock)

This latest outing marks the first time Adele and Rich have been photographed showing off PDA. The potential new lovebirds sparked rumors of a romance when they were seen enjoying time together at the NBA Game 5 Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on July 17. They’ve also reportedly been spotted at several events in Los Angeles, where they both have homes.

Related Gallery

Adele Then & Now: See Photos Of The Singer's Transformation

AdeleRadio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008
Adele Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, America - 13 Nov 2008 A host of stars hit the red carpet in New York last night in the name of a good cause. Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, Elijah Woods, Iman and David Bowie were just some of those who stepped out for Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball. The event was hosted by singer and actress Alicia Keys in order to support the organisation, which provides life-saving anti-retroviral treatment, care and support services to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa and the developing world. Iman co-hosted the cocktail party, which was followed by a live auction and dinner at the Hammerstein Ballroom. On the night, Queen Latifah was honoured for her humanitarian work, as was Simon Fuller, the brains behind the 'Idol Gives Back'. There were also musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Chris Daughtry, Adele, and Emmanuel Jelq.
AdeleThe Brit Awards 2008 Arrivals, Earls Court, London, Britain - 20 Feb 2008Adele2008 Brit Awards at Earl's Court in London, England on February 20, 2008 .London, England Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages

Although Adele and Rich have yet to publicly confirm their relationship, ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst referred to Adele as Rich’s “girlfriend” on his The Lowe Post podcast after they were seen at the NBA game. “This is the first time they’ve come out in public together, so this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow,” he also said.

Rich Paul
Rich Paul is a sports agent who represents NBA legend LeBron James. (MEGA)

Rich, himself, also seemed to hint at the possible new love connection when he mentioned that he was “hanging out” with a pop star, in a recent New Yorker interview.

Before Adele and Rich, who is NBA star LeBron James‘ agent, started hanging out, the former made headlines for her incredible 100 lb. weight loss and her 2019 split from her husband Simon Konecki, 47, whom she married in 2016. The former couple share son Angelo, 8, and had been together for more than seven years before their divorce was finalized this year.