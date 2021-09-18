Adele & BF Rich Paul Head To In-N-Out For Burgers & Shakes On Casual Week Day Date — Photos

Adele and her new man Rich Paul kept it casual on their most recent date night, grabbing burgers from In-N-Out while other celebs were at the Met Gala.



Adele opted for a low key night with her boyfriend Rich Paul rather than attend the swanky Met Gala on Monday, September 13. The 33-year-old singer was spotted on a casual date night at at In-N-Out with LeBron James‘ sports agent, while a host of other A-lister’s gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. In photos taken by a fan, Adele wore a black face mask and pulled her hair back into a clip.

Everyone is at the Met Gala, Adele is at In-N-Out burger pic.twitter.com/bmsWiDYVP3 — Colyn (@colynelliott) September 14, 2021

She also donned a black jacket and black top, which she paired with gold hoop earrings. Her new beau, 39, cut an equally casual figure in a blue tee and a green baseball cap. Fans of the “Hello” songstress took to Twitter, lauding her an icon. “She’s the realest of them all,” one user wrote, while another suggested she “has her priorities right.” The couple were first linked in July 2021 when they were seen attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals, chatting and sharing laughs.

They were then seen enjoying a date and showing off some PDA at the Cipriani restaurant in New York City. Rich did mention that he has been “hanging out” with an unnamed “major pop star” during a New Yorker profile published in May 2021. However, the high-profile sports agent added at the time, “I’m not dating, I’m single. Put that in the story.” Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki, whom she split from in 2019 after three years of marriage.

A source told People back in July that the duo were taking things slow. “It’s not super serious, but they’re having a good time. They have mutual friends in common, so that’s been nice. She’s having fun and being social,” the insider told the outlet. [Adele] has relaxed a lot. She’s not quite as private as when she was married. She is living her life and doing great. She is having a great summer with [her son] Angelo. They are spending most of their time in LA.”