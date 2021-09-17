See Comment

Zoe Kravitz Claps Back At Hater Criticizing Her ‘Practically Naked’ Met Gala Look

zoe
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Zoe Kravitz New York Red Carpet Premiere for Season 2 of HBO's "BIG LITTLE LIES", USA - 29 May 2019
Zoe Kravitz Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021
*EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY - Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz pictured out and about after having lunch in Brooklyn. Pictured: Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz BACKGRID USA 3 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY - Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz pictured out and about after having lunch in Brooklyn.Pictured: Channing Tatum, Zoe KravitzBACKGRID USA 3 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Zoe Kravitz has hit back at trolls who weren’t exactly fans of the Saint Laurent gown she wore to the 2021 Met Gala. See her response!

Zoe Kravitz, 32, totally stunned when she stepped out on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala on September 13. The actress’ glimmering Saint Laurent dress left little to the imagination, with a silver thong visible underneath the mesh gown, and Zoe made it clear she’s proud of her body! The gown, designed by Anthony Vaccarello featured a sheer, crystal slip which some criticized as “nearly naked.” One person wrote, “I don’t understand why they go practically naked,” while another commented, “She’s gorgeous. Why does she feel the need to wear a dress like this?”

zoe
Zoe at the Met Gala. Image: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The After Earth star was quick to reply to the haters in a comment captured by Comments by Celebs. “Being uncomfortable with the human body is colonization / brainwashing,” she wrote. “It’s just a body. We all got em.” The Big Little Lies actress’s head-turning red carpet appearance came in the midst of rumors that she’s been dating 21 Jump Street star Channing Tatum, 41. Even though the duo arrived at the event separately, they ended up leaving together

Channing looked dapper in a black tuxedo and patent shoes as he walked the carpet at the event, which kicked off the In America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibit at the Met. The new couple have been inseparable for weeks now. Just days before the swanky gala, Zoe and Channing had a low-key lunch date in New York City, and were also spotted on a bike ride together in the East Village.

zoe
Zoe at the Met Gala. Image: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, it was reported that the pair were super loved-up. “They looked very happy. They have this cute and flirty chemistry,” a source told PEOPLE. “Zoë thinks Channing has depth both as an actor and a person … Channing likes that she is independent and outspoken as well as bright.” Zoë recently finalized her divorce from Karl Glusman. Zoë and Karl married in 2019, however she filed for divorce in December 2020, and their split was finalized in August 2021.