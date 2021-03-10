Adele’s Custody Agreement: Singer & Ex Share Joint Custody Of Son, 8, & Waive Spousal Support

Documents from Adele and Simon Konecki’s divorce, obtained by HL, reveal the exes will share joint custody of their son — neither will pay spousal support.

Adele and ex-husband Simon Konecki have officially settled their divorce and have agreed to joint physical and legal custody of their eight-year-old son, Angelo, according to documents obtained by HollywoodLife. The March 4 judgement (which you can see BELOW) states that the neither the Oscar winner or her husband of two years will have to pay spousal support post-divorce. The ruling comes one and a half years after Adele filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The majority of the divorce agreement, filed in the Superior Court of California has been kept confidential and specific details of the custody arrangement were laid out in a separate, private filing. It seems that Adele and Simon are keeping to their word. After announcing their separation in early 2019, the exes released a joint statement saying that “they are committed to raising their son together lovingly.” The couple were married for two years and together for seven years total.

While they never got into the specifics of why they decided to call it quits, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time that their careers played a factor. “Adele is a wonderful mother and as hands-on as she could be. However, it seemed Simon and his feelings were suffering as he was becoming essentially a stay at home dad,” the source said. “Adele is an extremely private person and rarely talks to anyone about her personal life, but it’s been hard for her because her career has really consumed a lot of her time. She relied heavily on Simon and nannies to help her as she tried to balance personal life and work the best she could. She loves her son so, so much.”