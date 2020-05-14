Adele’s Dating Status Revealed After Losing 150 Lbs. & Showing Off New Fit Figure

Adele’s living her best life right now, post-divorce and post-losing 150 pounds. So, is she ready to get back into the dating scene? A source close to the singer tells HL exclusively!

Eight months after announcing her divorce from husband Simon Konecki, and one rumored relationship with Skepta later, Adele’s living the single life. And she’s thrilled about that! Adele is “perfectly happy being single,” a source close to the “Skyfall” singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t need a man to be happy. Right now, her focus is on being a mom and on her music.” Adele and Simon have a seven-year-old son together named Angelo Adkins, and the amicable exes are doing whatever they can to make sure he’s “happy and well-adjusted,” the source said. “They truly put their son first; it’s really admirable how civilized they are.” Adele and Simon even still live across the street from each other to make their custody arrangement as easy as possible.

Post-divorce, Adele has been making self-care a priority, too. The Oscar winner was already on a remarkable weight loss journey, but recently revealed that she had slimmed down a staggering 150 pounds. She showed off the results on Instagram on May 5, her 32nd birthday, and looked like a totally different person (Sarah Paulson, according to some people) in a tight, black mini dress and heels. With motherhood, new music on the way, and good health, Adele is “her best self” right now, a second source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s at a place where things just seem right.” They echoed our first insider, mentioning that Adele isn’t seeking romance while she’s “working on being her best self — but if anything comes from that relationship-wise, then so be it.”

As she embraces this new phase of her life, expect a different sound from her upcoming new album, the source mentioned. Adele is set to release her first album in five years in September 2020, though the release date may be pushed back because of COVID-19. While the Adele we know sings about pain and relationship woes (if you haven’t cried listening to “Someone Like You”, you’re a liar), her songs are apparently “no longer about heartbreak. Adele’s letting life play its part right now, and all seems to be pretty good.”