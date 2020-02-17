Adele Rocks White T-Shirt & Floral Skirt While Confirming Next Album Timing — New Pics

The wait is almost over! Adele revealed when her new album is coming out while putting her 100-pound weight loss on display at her friend’s wedding.

Get ready cuz here she comes. Fans have been patiently waiting for Adele, 31, to drop new music ever since she practically broke the recording industry with her 2015 album 25. The multiple Grammy winner finally revealed when that is going to happen while taking to the stage at the wedding reception of her best friend Laura Dockrill at The Mason’s Arms pub in London on Saturday, February 15. MailOnline published the exclusive clip (which you can see HERE) where she can be heard telling the crowd “expect my album in September” before singing her number one smash hit, “Rolling In The Deep.” How exciting! The crowd at Laura’s ceremony was treated to a trio of iconic singers as Adele was also joined on stage by Jessie Ware, 35, and Florence Welch, 33.

So it looks like it is going to be an amazing year for Adele. She’s already been the name on everyone’s lips thanks to her unbelievable body transformation where she’s lost a whopping 100 pounds. Her new figure was easily on display at Laura’s wedding where she stunned in an ankle-length Oscar de la Renta floral skirt, which emphasized her small waist. She paired it with a cream short-sleeved turtle neck top and accessorized with a pair of pointed nude stilettos, a white leather handbag with gold chain detailing and sported a plethora of rings across her hands.

Adele’s former trainer, Camila Goodis, talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY last month about why she thinks her divorce from ex Simon Konecki, 45, helped push the beloved songbird towards getting her best body ever. “She’s a happy person for sure. She got a divorce and I think that’s a great motivation to feel good, even better about yourself. I am divorced myself, and I do remember after my divorce I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to look at the best version of myself, not for him or for anyone. For myself, me.”

“And I think that’s what she did,” Camila continued. “Sometimes the best thing in terms of something really positive in your life…I think maybe it was a very positive thing to happened in her life, this divorce. Because it made her look fantastic.”