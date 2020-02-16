Adele Shows Off Her 100-Pound Weight Loss At Her Pal’s Wedding In London — See Pics

Adele looked like she had the most amazing time officiating and performing her hit song ‘Rolling in the Deep’ at her best friend’s wedding. See pictures of her slimmed-down figure!

Adele‘s inspiring body transformation must be seen to be believed! The British singer shed an incredible 100 pounds and looks like a totally different person. The 31-year-old showed off her new physique at her best friend Laura Dockrill‘s wedding to The Maccabees’ guitarist Hugo White on Feb. 15 in London — and you can see the pictures of her stunning weight loss HERE! The “Hello” hitmaker officiated her pal’s nuptials at The Mason’s Arms in Battersea, and took the stage after the ceremony to perform a spirited rendition of her hit “Rolling In The Deep” with singer Florence Welch, 33, who was also in attendance at the wedding! Adele was seen leaving the venue in an ankle-length Oscar de la Renta floral skirt, which emphasized her small waist. She paired it with a cream short-sleeved turtle neck top and accessorized with a pair of pointed nude stilettos, a white leather handbag with gold chain detailing and sported a plethora of rings across her hands. She brushed her gorgeous dark blonde tresses into a long wavy ponytail, which allowed the chart-topper to show off her large gold hoop earrings.

The mother-of-one formed a strong friendship with her pal Laura when they attended the prestigious BRIT School together, known for churning out a host of stars. They remain firm friends to this day, despite a fleeting falling out which inspired Adele’s track “My Same”. Laura, who is an author and illustrator, wore a gorgeous floral frock, with elbow-length sleeves and slicked her hair back into a high ponytail. It’s clear these two are great gal pals, as Adele had no hesitation taking the stage to perform for the wedding guests; a rare sight given the notoriously private singer’s last full concert was in 2017.

Staying out of the spotlight allowed the Grammy winner to lose nearly 100 pounds without anybody realizing! When she began stepping out at high-profile events like Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s Grammys party, fans were stunned to say the least! She turned heads at the Feb. 9 event when she showed up in a sparkly leopard print dress that highlighted her thin frame. She posed for a photo with a journalist at the event, which took place at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, CA, and rocked a pair of hoop earrings with her hair in a curly up-do. As the gorgeous photo made its way onto the internet, fans couldn’t help but comment on how great the British beauty looked. “Wow! To Adele,” one Instagram follower wrote. “So cute,” another gushed. Others left heart and heart-eyed emojis and some admitted that they didn’t even recognize the “Hello” crooner.

Adele’s former trainer Camila Goodis spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively on Jan. 25 and revealed that she thinks the mother-of-one’s motivation to lose the weight was her divorce from her ex Simon Konecki, 45. The pair share a seven-year-old son, Angelo Adkins. “She’s a happy person for sure. She got a divorce and I think that’s a great motivation to feel good, even better about yourself. I am divorced myself, and I do remember after my divorce I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to look at the best version of myself, not for him or for anyone. For myself, me,” Camila told us about her former client.

“And I think that’s what she did,” she continued. “Sometimes the best thing in terms of something really positive in your life…I think maybe it was a very positive thing to happen in her life, this divorce. Because it made her look fantastic.”