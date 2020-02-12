Adele Looks Incredibly Slim In Black Athletic Leggings After Revealing 100-Lb. Weight Loss

Holy moly! In the best pics yet of Adele since her 100 pound weight loss, the singer wore black leggings and a top that showed off her flat tummy and tiny waist.

Hello? Is that you Adele? The singer literally looks like an entirely new person following her 100 pound weight loss. In the first really good full body photographs of the reclusive singer, her slim down is so completely impressive. On Feb. 12 she was pictured in tight black athletic leggings that showed off her trim legs. She wore a matching tight, black long-sleeved workout shirt that displayed how her waist is now so tiny and her stomach is totally flat. You can see the new pics of slim Adele right here.

Adele donned a black Nike cap and wore black Nike trainers to complete her ensemble. But it didn’t appear as if she was heading to the gym. The 31-year-old had gold and silver bracelets on each wrist and rosy red lipstick on. She even had a slick black manicure that matched the rest of her outfit.

Adele has been steadily losing weight ever since separating from husband Simon Konecki in April 2019. By the time she filed for divorce in Sept. 2019, she was photographed out grabbing sushi weeks later looking like she’d lost at least 50 pounds, wearing a loose sweater dress. At Christmas ,she showed a photo of herself at a holiday party and the weight loss was even more noticeable, especially in her face her pronounced cheekbones and sharper jaw line. By the time she spent New Year’s in Anguilla, she frolicked in the ocean in a sundress. In pics captured by a fan,Adele was unrecognizable from her old self. But she sure looked happy and having a blast!

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer showed off her new figure to her celebrity pals at JAY-Z and Beyoncé‘s Oscars after party on Feb. 9. A photo from the ultra-private event surfaced showing her from the waist up in a sequined, leopard print gown. Her waist looked impossibly tiny and her face again looked so slimmed down, with her bone structure much more pronounced.